Week 9 NFL Betting Preview
Week 9 NFL Betting Preview

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 9

Stefon Diggs and the Bills will try again to cover as a double-digit favorite.

Week 9 is one of the lightest slates of the NFL season but that just means fewer games to confound those who care about and pay attention to things like point spreads and over/under totals. Last week saw five underdogs win outright (two of them at home) but the team that was the biggest favorite didn't cover. Buffalo was an 11.5-point home favorite against Green Bay but had to settle for a 27-17 victory.

The Bills are yet again a heavy favorite entering Week 9, favored by 12.5 points on the road against the Jets in a key AFC East matchup. Philadelphia (at Houston for "Thursday Night Football") and Kansas City (vs. Tennessee on "Sunday Night Football") are the other likely double-digit favorites this week and while the former makes plenty of sense considering the Eagles are undefeated and the Texans have won just one game; the latter seems curious given the fact both teams currently lead their respective divisions.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 8 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Philadelphia at Houston (TNF)

PHI -14

Eagles

Texans

Texans

Texans

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta

LAC -3

Chargers

Falcons

Chargers

Falcons

Miami at Chicago

MIA -5

Dolphins

Bears

Bears

Bears

Carolina at Cincinnati

CIN -7.5

Panthers

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Green Bay at Detroit

GB -3.5

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

Las Vegas at Jacksonville

LV -1.5

Jaguars

Jaguars

Raiders

Jaguars

Indianapolis at New England

NE -5.5

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Buffalo at New York Jets

BUF -12.5

Bills

Jets

Jets

Jets

Minnesota at Washington

MIN -3.5

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Seattle at Arizona

ARI -2

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay

TB -3

Buccaneers

Rams

Rams

Rams

Tennessee at Kansas City (SNF)

KC -12.5

Chiefs

Titans

Titans

Titans

Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF)

BAL -3

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Week 8

9-6

6-9

8-7

9-6

Season Total*

54-67

53-68

53-68

54-67

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.