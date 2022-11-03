NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 9
Week 9 is one of the lightest slates of the NFL season but that just means fewer games to confound those who care about and pay attention to things like point spreads and over/under totals. Last week saw five underdogs win outright (two of them at home) but the team that was the biggest favorite didn't cover. Buffalo was an 11.5-point home favorite against Green Bay but had to settle for a 27-17 victory.
Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 9 NFL Game
The Bills are yet again a heavy favorite entering Week 9, favored by 12.5 points on the road against the Jets in a key AFC East matchup. Philadelphia (at Houston for "Thursday Night Football") and Kansas City (vs. Tennessee on "Sunday Night Football") are the other likely double-digit favorites this week and while the former makes plenty of sense considering the Eagles are undefeated and the Texans have won just one game; the latter seems curious given the fact both teams currently lead their respective divisions.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 8 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread
Teams on bye: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Philadelphia at Houston (TNF)
PHI -14
Eagles
Texans
Texans
Texans
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta
LAC -3
Chargers
Falcons
Chargers
Falcons
Miami at Chicago
MIA -5
Dolphins
Bears
Bears
Bears
Carolina at Cincinnati
CIN -7.5
Panthers
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Green Bay at Detroit
GB -3.5
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Las Vegas at Jacksonville
LV -1.5
Jaguars
Jaguars
Raiders
Jaguars
Indianapolis at New England
NE -5.5
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Buffalo at New York Jets
BUF -12.5
Bills
Jets
Jets
Jets
Minnesota at Washington
MIN -3.5
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Seattle at Arizona
ARI -2
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay
TB -3
Buccaneers
Rams
Rams
Rams
Tennessee at Kansas City (SNF)
KC -12.5
Chiefs
Titans
Titans
Titans
Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF)
BAL -3
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Week 8
9-6
6-9
8-7
9-6
Season Total*
54-67
53-68
53-68
54-67
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.