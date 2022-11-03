NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 9

Week 9 is one of the lightest slates of the NFL season but that just means fewer games to confound those who care about and pay attention to things like point spreads and over/under totals. Last week saw five underdogs win outright (two of them at home) but the team that was the biggest favorite didn't cover. Buffalo was an 11.5-point home favorite against Green Bay but had to settle for a 27-17 victory.

Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 9 NFL Game

The Bills are yet again a heavy favorite entering Week 9, favored by 12.5 points on the road against the Jets in a key AFC East matchup. Philadelphia (at Houston for "Thursday Night Football") and Kansas City (vs. Tennessee on "Sunday Night Football") are the other likely double-digit favorites this week and while the former makes plenty of sense considering the Eagles are undefeated and the Texans have won just one game; the latter seems curious given the fact both teams currently lead their respective divisions.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 8 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Philadelphia at Houston (TNF) PHI -14 Eagles Texans Texans Texans Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta LAC -3 Chargers Falcons Chargers Falcons Miami at Chicago MIA -5 Dolphins Bears Bears Bears Carolina at Cincinnati CIN -7.5 Panthers Bengals Bengals Bengals Green Bay at Detroit GB -3.5 Packers Packers Packers Packers Las Vegas at Jacksonville LV -1.5 Jaguars Jaguars Raiders Jaguars Indianapolis at New England NE -5.5 Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Buffalo at New York Jets BUF -12.5 Bills Jets Jets Jets Minnesota at Washington MIN -3.5 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Seattle at Arizona ARI -2 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay TB -3 Buccaneers Rams Rams Rams Tennessee at Kansas City (SNF) KC -12.5 Chiefs Titans Titans Titans Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF) BAL -3 Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Week 8 9-6 6-9 8-7 9-6 Season Total* 54-67 53-68 53-68 54-67

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.