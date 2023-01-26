NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for the Conference Championship Games

After pulling off the road upset last week, Joe Mixon and the Bengals could enter Sunday's AFC Championship Game as a slight favorite against the Chiefs.

Those expecting or more specifically betting on a chalky Divisional Round in the NFL playoffs last weekend were disappointed. While three of the four favorites (all home teams) won, only two covered. Philadelphia left no doubt against the New York Giants while San Francisco covered but Dallas made the 49ers earn it.

On Championship Sunday, the host Eagles are slightly favored over the 49ers on the NFC side while Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury has resulted in all sorts of movement for the Bengals-Chiefs line.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Championship Sunday playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Conference Championship Game Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib NFC: San Francisco at Philadelphia (Sun.) PHI -2.5 Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City(Sun.) CIN -1 Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Divisional Round 1-3 1-3 2-2 0-4 Season Total* 124-150 131-143 134-140 127-147

