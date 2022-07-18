50 Best NFL Players for 2022
When it comes to the NFL, it only makes sense that championship-caliber teams should feature championship-caliber players, correct? Perhaps then that's why the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, have three of the top 10 players in the league entering the 2022 season.
Actually, it's three of the top seven with the trio led by No. 1 overall Aaron Donald, who is the gold standard when it comes to defensive linemen. There's also Jalen Ramsey, a versatile defensive back who is best known as a shutdown corner, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown and was named Super Bowl LVI MVP in the same season.
Of course, we can't forget about quarterbacks and while the Rams' Matthew Stafford may not make the top 50, Aaron Rodgers certainly does. He was No. 1 on this list a year ago, and checks in at No. 2 after winning back-to-back MVP awards. Josh Allen (No. 10) is the only other signal-caller to crack the top 10.
In fact, seven different position groups are represented in the top 10 (edge rushers are grouped in with defensive linemen), an indication that the NFL is far from a QB-only league when it comes to talent.
1. Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
3. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
4. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
5. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
6. T.J. Watt, Edge, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
10. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
11. Myles Garrett, Edge, Cleveland Browns
12. Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys
13. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
14. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
15. Derwin James Jr., S, Los Angeles Chargers
16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
21. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers
24. A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons
25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
26. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
27. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
28. Kevin Byard, S, Tennessee Titans
29. Joel Bitonio, G, Cleveland Browns
30. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
31. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
32. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
33. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
34. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
35. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
36. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
37. Rashawn Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
38. Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers
39. Joey Bosa, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers
40. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
41. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts
42. Antonie Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43. Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
44. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
45. Shaq Mason, G, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
47. Matthew Judon, Edge, New England Patriots
48. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
49. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts
50. Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders