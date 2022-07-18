Aaron Donald is the No. 1 player in the NFL entering the 2022 season.

When it comes to the NFL, it only makes sense that championship-caliber teams should feature championship-caliber players, correct? Perhaps then that's why the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, have three of the top 10 players in the league entering the 2022 season.

Actually, it's three of the top seven with the trio led by No. 1 overall Aaron Donald, who is the gold standard when it comes to defensive linemen. There's also Jalen Ramsey, a versatile defensive back who is best known as a shutdown corner, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown and was named Super Bowl LVI MVP in the same season.

Of course, we can't forget about quarterbacks and while the Rams' Matthew Stafford may not make the top 50, Aaron Rodgers certainly does. He was No. 1 on this list a year ago, and checks in at No. 2 after winning back-to-back MVP awards. Josh Allen (No. 10) is the only other signal-caller to crack the top 10.

In fact, seven different position groups are represented in the top 10 (edge rushers are grouped in with defensive linemen), an indication that the NFL is far from a QB-only league when it comes to talent.

Athlon's player rankings are just one of the features that appear in the 2022 Pro Football magazine.

2022 NFL Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I OL I DL I LB I DB

50 Best NFL Players for 2022

1. Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

3. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

4. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

5. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

6. T.J. Watt, Edge, Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

10. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

11. Myles Garrett, Edge, Cleveland Browns

12. Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys

13. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

14. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

15. Derwin James Jr., S, Los Angeles Chargers

16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

18. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

21. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers

24. A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons

25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

26. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

27. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

28. Kevin Byard, S, Tennessee Titans

29. Joel Bitonio, G, Cleveland Browns

30. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

31. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders

32. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

33. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

34. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

35. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

36. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

37. Rashawn Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

38. Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers

39. Joey Bosa, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers

40. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

41. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

42. Antonie Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

43. Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

44. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

45. Shaq Mason, G, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

47. Matthew Judon, Edge, New England Patriots

48. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

49. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

50. Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders