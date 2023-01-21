NFL Playoff Games on TV Today (Saturday, Jan. 21)

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs kicks off on Saturday with both No. 1 seeds making their postseason debut. They're each heavy favorites, but both top seeds lost in this round last year, so no team is too safe.

Both games will be rematches, with the current No. 1 seeds winning each time. Kansas City beat Jacksonville 27-17 in Week 10, while the Eagles have beaten the Giants twice since December by a combined score of 60-36.

So if you're wondering "What NFL games are on today?" know this: There are two scheduled for today, Saturday, Jan. 21.

NFL Games on TV Today

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. on NBC/live stream on fuboTV

Expect massive passing totals in this one as breakout star Trevor Lawrence tries to go toe-to-toe with potential MVP Patrick Mahomes. Try not to read too much into Lawrence's four-INT performance last week since several were the result of bad luck and missed calls. One intriguing wrinkle is that this game may have the two best head coaches in the postseason – Andy Reid and his protégé Doug Pederson.

New York Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

These Giants certainly have 2007-like vibes and are looking dangerous under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Could Daniel Jones be Eli Manning and Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence play the role of Michael Strahan and Osi Umenyiora? Stranger things have happened. The Eagles have looked dominant all year but have injury questions involving key players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and right tackle Lane Johnson.

