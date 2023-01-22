NFL Playoff Games on TV Today (Sunday, Jan. 22)

The NFL playoffs are officially more than halfway done as we head into the final day of the Divisional Round. In the 13-game tournament, Sunday will host games nine and 10.

The good news is that Sunday's games have the potential to be the best ones yet. They're evenly matched with the smallest lines of the week, and all four teams have serious Super Bowl aspirations.

So if you're wondering "What NFL games are on today?" know this: There are two scheduled for today, Sunday, Jan. 22.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

NFL Games on TV Today

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

These teams are meeting just three weeks after their game in Cincy was suspended and later ruled no-contest following Damar Hamlin's collapse and cardiac arrest. Hamlin is doing better but still has a long road ahead, and this game will surely be emotional. The Bengals' offensive line issues and Josh Allen's turnover problems give this game all kinds of potential for chaos. The winner will face Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

This will be the ninth-ever meeting between these historic franchises, which ties the NFL record. The legend of Brock Purdy continues as he looks for a seventh straight win to begin his career. There will be some fascinating matchups elsewhere, though, including Micah Parsons vs. Trent Williams and Trevon Diggs vs. Deebo Samuel. Plus, it's hard to know what Dallas can expect out of Brett Maher after he missed a record four PATs last week. The Philadelphia Eagles await the winner in the NFC Championship Game.

