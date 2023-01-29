NFL Playoff Games on TV Today (Sunday, Jan. 29)

Only three games remain in the NFL playoffs, and two of them will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29. What's more: both games have great potential, with each betting line sitting at less than a field goal.

These are clearly the best four teams in football this year, but the two conferences bring teams with quite different styles. The Eagles and 49ers in the NFC got here with dominant line play (especially on defense) and strong running games. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Bengals arrived on the backs of their electric offenses led by dynamic quarterbacks.

No matter who wins on Sunday, there can't be a bad matchup in the Super Bowl this year, and the championship games should provide plenty of narratives and action. Enjoy it while you can before there's a week off (unless you're into the flag football that will be part of the Pro Bowl Games).

So if you're wondering "What NFL games are on today?" know this: There are two scheduled for today, Sunday, Jan. 29.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

NFL Games on TV Today

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. on FOX

These historic franchises have only met once in the playoffs before in 1996, and this has the potential to make up for it and then some. Brock Purdy is going for an eighth straight win to open his career but he's going up against the league's No. 1 pass defense. Great matchups abound, especially with Pro Bowlers on each line. Jalen Hurts' shoulder looked healthy last week after missing some time, so these teams should be at full strength.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. on CBS

The Bengals will be going for their fourth win over the Chiefs in less than 400 days, believe it or not. Patrick Mahomes and Co. certainly won't forget it. But they will have to figure out Lou Anarumo's defense after Cincinnati held the Chiefs nearly three points below their season average in those games. All three contests have been decided by a field goal, so expect this one to go down to the wire as well.

