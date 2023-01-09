NFL Playoffs Schedule (Updated)
The 2022 NFL regular season is over and it was quite the finish in Week 18 with the final playoff berth decided by the final game even though neither of the participating teams in that contest earned a spot in the postseason. Seven teams from each conference are in, setting up six games during Super Wild Card Weekend, including one on Monday night, with top seeds Kansas City (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) getting a well-earned bye.
But don't forget, 11 wild-card teams have gone on to the Super Bowl, so don't discount any team's chances of advancing to play in Super Bowl LVII (57) in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.
Here are the relevant dates, with times (teams and TV info to come) to look forward to.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
NFC Wild Card
Teams: Seattle (9-8) at San Francisco (13-4)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
AFC Wild Card
Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at Jacksonville (9-8)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023
AFC Wild Card
Teams: Miami (9-8) at Buffalo (13-3)
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
NFC Wild Card
Teams: New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota (13-4)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
AFC Wild Card
Teams: Baltimore (10-7) at Cincinnati (12-4)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
NFC Wild Card
Teams: Dallas (12-5) at Tampa Bay (8-9)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN/ABC
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA
Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023
Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA
Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023
AFC Championship Game
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
NFC Championship Game
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
Super Bowl LVII (57)
Teams: AFC champion vs. NFC champion
Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX