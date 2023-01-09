Skip to main content

NFL Playoffs Schedule (Updated)

Teams, times, TV channels updated weekly
NFL Playoff Schedule

The 2022 NFL regular season is over and it was quite the finish in Week 18 with the final playoff berth decided by the final game even though neither of the participating teams in that contest earned a spot in the postseason. Seven teams from each conference are in, setting up six games during Super Wild Card Weekend, including one on Monday night, with top seeds Kansas City (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) getting a well-earned bye.

But don't forget, 11 wild-card teams have gone on to the Super Bowl, so don't discount any team's chances of advancing to play in Super Bowl LVII (57) in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Here are the relevant dates, with times (teams and TV info to come) to look forward to.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

NFC Wild Card
Teams: Seattle (9-8) at San Francisco (13-4)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX

AFC Wild Card
Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at Jacksonville (9-8)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

AFC Wild Card
Teams: Miami (9-8) at Buffalo (13-3)
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS

NFC Wild Card
Teams: New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota (13-4)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX

AFC Wild Card
Teams: Baltimore (10-7) at Cincinnati (12-4)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

NFC Wild Card
Teams: Dallas (12-5) at Tampa Bay (8-9)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA

Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA

Divisional Round
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBA

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

AFC Championship Game
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game
Teams: TBD at TBD
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Super Bowl LVII (57)
Teams: AFC champion vs. NFC champion
Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX