NFL Playoffs Schedule (Updated)

The 2022 NFL regular season is over and it was quite the finish in Week 18 with the final playoff berth decided by the final game even though neither of the participating teams in that contest earned a spot in the postseason. Seven teams from each conference are in, setting up six games during Super Wild Card Weekend, including one on Monday night, with top seeds Kansas City (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) getting a well-earned bye.

But don't forget, 11 wild-card teams have gone on to the Super Bowl, so don't discount any team's chances of advancing to play in Super Bowl LVII (57) in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Here are the relevant dates, with times (teams and TV info to come) to look forward to.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

NFC Wild Card

Teams: Seattle (9-8) at San Francisco (13-4)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX



AFC Wild Card

Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at Jacksonville (9-8)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

AFC Wild Card

Teams: Miami (9-8) at Buffalo (13-3)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

NFC Wild Card

Teams: New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota (13-4)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

AFC Wild Card

Teams: Baltimore (10-7) at Cincinnati (12-4)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

NFC Wild Card

Teams: Dallas (12-5) at Tampa Bay (8-9)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Divisional Round

Teams: TBD at TBD

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBA

Divisional Round

Teams: TBD at TBD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBA

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Divisional Round

Teams: TBD at TBD

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBA

Divisional Round

Teams: TBD at TBD

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBA

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

AFC Championship Game

Teams: TBD at TBD

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

Teams: TBD at TBD

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Super Bowl LVII (57)

Teams: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX