After a seemingly never-ending NFL offseason filled with plenty of off-field stories the league office would rather avoid, football is finally back. This year feels as wide open as it ever has been, with a stacked set of rosters throughout the AFC and pretty much everybody holding out hope in the NFC.

While the Los Angeles Rams will be gunning to make it back-to-back Super Bowl victories, there are 31 other franchises who look at the NFL calendar turning a page and thinking they’ll be the ones to knock the reigning champs off their perch in Glendale next February. With all that in mind and factoring in everything from overall roster strength, to quarterback play, to the coaching staff, here is the latest edition of NFL power rankings and where every team stacks up from 1 to 32 heading into the start of the 2022 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Pre-Week 1

1. Buffalo Bills

Thirteen (13) seconds will forever be stuck in the back of the minds of Bills supporters after what happened in last season’s playoffs but the painful ending to the 2021 campaign will double as a motivator to a team primed to reach the Promise Land this year. Quarterback Josh Allen will press hard for MVP honors given his development and the addition of key free agents like Von Miller ($120 million deal) show the franchise is ready to take advantage of this window of contention. The schedule is tough and an early bye doesn’t help but there’s a reason Buffalo will be favored pretty much every time they take the field.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

After six straight division titles and four AFC Championship Game appearances, the expectations around KC remain the same even if the team is going through a bit of a reboot. Tyreek Hill was traded away, a few defensive starters departed but they’ll still have a chance to make it back to Super Bowl once again thanks largely to their young gunslinger behind center. Patrick Mahomes is coming off his statistically worst season as a starter but such an anomaly speaks to just how otherworldly he is in general. The division is tougher and the loss of Hill is going to mean offensive changes but nobody will be surprised if the team continues to be the one everybody else in the league is chasing by the time the playoffs roll around again.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Fresh off a euphoric run to a Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium, the Rams have every intention to run it back again. The core of the team returns to power the way on that front, from star wideout Cooper Kupp to freshly re-signed defensive line stud Aaron Donald still in their prime and hungry to win even more. There are some concerns (LT Andrew Whitworth retired, QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow is balky) that need to be overcome but Sean McVay and company will at least benefit from an NFC that is far less competitive than their counterparts across the way.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Fresh off one of the most surprising Super Bowl runs in recent memory, the Bengals are dead set on proving to the rest of the league that they’re no one-year wonders. The bulk of playmakers are back, QB Joe Burrow is another year wiser and, most importantly, the front office went about using the offseason to completely remake the team’s Achilles heel of its offensive line. Given how the AFC North looks very much in flux, Cincinnati will have its sights set on a postseason return to finish off the job the team came up just short of back in LA.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

In terms of pure talent, there’s an argument to be made that no roster is as stacked as the Chargers. They have a young signal-caller on the verge of league-wide superstardom, a terror off the edge in Joey Bosa, an elite safety in Derwin James Jr., and some shiny new additions like J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack. It’s all setting up for a big postseason run, right? Well, sure, if they can overcome their franchise’s inherent nature of making things more difficult than they should be.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s been a wild offseason around Tampa Bay but the bottom line is that Tom Brady is back in the fold under center and, consequently, that means this is once again a bona fide Super Bowl contender. Injuries to the offensive line and Chris Godwin’s ACL rehab are an early cause for concern but this remains one of the more balanced teams in the league with Pro Bowlers all over the starting 22. Staying healthy will be key but the schedule sets up nicely for a postseason spent all at home.

7. Green Bay Packers

For all the focus on the upcoming season, everybody around Titletown knows that they’ll be judged not on total wins but if they can win that last one in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers parlayed back-to-back MVP campaigns into a new contract to remove the biggest talking point around Green Bay as attention now turns to getting over the hump when it’s win or go home. A new receiving corps will draw scrutiny every week but this remains a franchise capable of nabbing another Lombardi Trophy — but still needs to prove it when it matters most.

8. Baltimore Ravens

The story of the Ravens last season was dominated by the number of key players lost to injury but a fresh start for 2022 provides plenty of optimism moving forward. Lamar Jackson returns as the offensive focal point but will need to elevate his passing even more after Marquise Brown’s departure to Arizona. A new defensive coordinator is expected to pay dividends on that side of the ball, to say nothing of a revamped secondary. After a rare losing season under John Harbaugh, expect a return to contention down in Baltimore.

9. San Francisco 49ers

It’s fully the Trey Lance show by the bay now as the team revamps itself and tries to stay healthy after a quality run in the playoffs left them just short of a Super Bowl return. Deebo Samuel appears to be ready to move forward after contract issues this offseason and he forms one of the most dangerous duos in the league with TE George Kittle. The defense gets a number of quality additions to a group that already was one of the best around despite a lack of healthy bodies down the stretch. The QB change is being made now to elevate the ceiling of the franchise in 2022 and beyond but expectations remain the same.

10. Denver Broncos

Broncos fans might be the fan base most excited at the prospect of the actual NFL season kicking off after enduring a very protracted and public sale process that wound up with an ownership change — a storyline that came hot on the heels of trading for Russell Wilson. The QB is hoping his tenure can go much like another star imported to Mile High as Peyton Manning produced a pair of runs to the Super Bowl upon his arrival. The challenge will be in how to manage it all for rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and do so in a division that is as unforgiving as any in the league.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

After going through the ringer with just about everything on and off the field last year, optimism is finally running high in Sin City that the future is now. Davante Adams and Chandler Jones headline some of the impact additions but all eyes will first fall to new head coach Josh McDaniels. He’s no stranger to the AFC West but will be tasked with getting Adams’ old college QB Derek Carr to play as consistently as he ever has. That’s extra important for the offense to carry the load early because new DC Patrick Graham is changing schemes while trying to make the most of a generally underperforming group of players.

12. Arizona Cardinals

Despite ending a lengthy playoff drought, the Cardinals went about making big changes this offseason that will reverberate for years to come. Kyler Murray inked a big-money extension, a number of free agents were either retained or brought in, and GM Steve Keim swung a big trade for WR Marquise Brown. The loss of DeAndre Hopkins for six games hurts and the defense will remain a work in progress for much of the year but this is on paper a contender to make the postseason again out of the NFC.

13. Cleveland Browns

The most talked-about team since the Super Bowl was, bar none, the Browns. That’s not exactly a good thing given their controversial trade for quarterback Deshuan Watson, a record-setting contract and his subsequent personal conduct suspension that casts a shadow over the franchise in 2022 and for many years to come. There’s unquestioned talent still on the roster from Nick Chubb to Denzel Ward to Myles Garrett, plus youngsters like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The question remains whether they can keep their playoff hopes afloat with Jacoby Brissett at QB until Watson returns and makes this group more of a threat out of the AFC.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Whatcha got Jalen Hurts? That’s the question being asked all over Philly going into a critical season for the young quarterback and his franchise. The team made a nice run to the playoffs against a light schedule but everybody with a rooting interest knows tangible progress has to be made beyond the final record. Trading for A.J. Brown was a big splash move and the Eagles used free agency to smartly revamp their linebacking corps. A quality draft added to the mix and makes this team a contender in the weak NFC East but Nick Sirianni's charges will still need to improve in all facets if they want to be viewed as a real challenger to make it to Glendale.

15. Dallas Cowboys

The way the season ended for Dallas was about as painful as any fan base endured with the exception of perhaps the Bills. While you would think that would come to define the offseason for the team, it has instead been about figuring out which new names will replace departed stars like Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory. The defense should remain good as long as Micah Parsons is roaming around the field and that should allow Dak Prescott and the offense to feel things out early on. Expectations remain high as ever — as will the drama around Big D with any stumble for Mike McCarthy’s team.

16. New Orleans Saints

It’s very much a new era in the Big Easy with the departure of longtime head coach Sean Payton — even if there’s plenty being carried over from last year into this one. Dennis Allen gets bumped up a chair and the former Raiders head man will be tasked with keeping the ship pointed in the right direction while figuring out things at the margins. A healthy Jameis Winston behind center should help settle things on offense, especially with a receiving corps that features rookie Chris Olave and Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry to go with star Michael Thomas. The front office thinks this team can contend for more than just a playoff berth out of the NFC South and only time will tell if that’s a misplaced bet.

17. Miami Dolphins

It’s safe to say the Dolphins are pushing all their chips into the pot. They signed Terron Armstead to solidify the line and brought in Tyreek Hill to go with an already established skill position group. All that’s left? For Tua Tagovailoa to either get the job done or find the franchise moving on from him. How new coach Mike McDaniel manages all that in his first big gig outside Kyle Shanahan’s shadow will be one of the bigger on-field storylines in the league this year.

18. Tennessee Titans

Every team asks themselves what-if after the season but it’s safe to say that was really being asked around Nashville after the Titans saw Cincinnati go on a Cinderella run that many around town thought Tennessee was ready to make. With the calendar turned to 2022 though, the franchise finds itself at a crossroads. Derrick Henry has another year of wear on his body and will be coming off his first major injury. QB Ryan Tannehill is clearly in a make-or-break season with youngster Malik Willis waiting in the wings and expectations will be heavy on fellow rookie Treylon Burks to replace pretty much all of A.J. Brown’s production after he was dealt. The defense will remain a strength but until the Titans actually get over the hump when it matters most, they’ll be viewed far more as pretenders than contenders.

19. New England Patriots

Mac Jones was a revelation for the Pats as a rookie quarterback last season, looking like a 10-year veteran in leading the team back to the playoffs. The question in Boston (and beyond) however is what he can do for an encore in Year 2 without OC Josh McDaniels and a revamped receiving corps and interior line. Defensively, the wheels came off for Bill Belichick’s squad down the stretch but some new faces should do wonders in adding some much-needed team speed as New England looks to be in the thick of the race yet again.

20. Indianapolis Colts

Sometimes it’s hard to pin a reboot on just one game but that’s actually quite easy to do in the case of the Colts. Following a dreadful loss to the Jaguars that cost them a playoff berth, Carson Wentz was quickly shown the door and GM Chris Ballard finally tapped the cap room to bring in impact veterans like Stephon Gilmore. Whether it all melds together into a team that can do more than win the lackluster AFC South will largely come down to Wentz’ replacement: a fired-up Matt Ryan in a new locale for the first time in his NFL career. In terms of intrigue and potential, you’ll find plenty of it in Indy.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin’s coaching ability is highly regarded league-wide but he earned more plaudits than normal after getting the Steelers to nine wins a year ago. Now comes an equally big challenge that could earn him even more pats on the bat: reboot the team while continuing to win at a high level. Ben Roethlisberger is finally retired. GM Kevin Colbert is no longer calling shots. Youngsters dot the offensive line and all three levels of the defense. It all falls on Tomlin to get the most out of this group again and will likely start with the coach passing the torch behind center to rookie Kenny Pickett as quickly as he can.

22. Minnesota Vikings

It’s a new era in the Twin Cities as a revamped front office brought in first-time head coach Kevin O’Connell and a host of new staffers. The 37-year-old is the latest on the Sean McVay coaching tree to get a top job and his primary task will be getting the most out of embattled signal-caller Kirk Cousins. Question marks abound beyond QB however, especially with a defense that gave up far too many points and will be changing schemes for the first time in a long time. Expectations are middling going into the year but there’s enough on the roster that a new voice in everybody’s ears could help produce a surprise or two.

23. Carolina Panthers

Unless you were a Panthers fan, there were not a ton of reasons to tune in to watch this team. Another five-win season will do that. But with Baker Mayfield on a full revenge tour, a hopefully healthy Christian McCaffrey and a young, aggressive defense… this year might be a different story. Whether entertaining translates into some actual wins though? That will largely go toward determining whether Matt Rhule gets yet another season from a demanding owner who wants to challenge for the playoffs.

24. Washington Commanders

Pretty much every offseason has seen the off-field storylines overshadow the on-field ones in Washington but 2022 reached new levels given the amount of dysfunction that has made headlines around the beltway. Through it all though, Ron Rivera has kept his focus on the year and getting the most out of a roster that has talent in spots but will largely see this campaign defined by whether or not Carson Wentz is an answer or just another guy behind center. Camp reports have been mixed on that front but a tougher division race means the newly-named Commanders can’t skate by again and narrowly make the playoffs despite the play of their quarterback.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Disaster is putting it mildly when it comes to the Jaguars’ 2021 season. Urban Meyer was axed early on, team chemistry was awful and the inexperienced coaching staff never could get Trevor Lawrence on the same page as the rest of the offense. Luckily this has been a transformative offseason in Duval, with youngsters like Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd getting drafted to inject life into the defense and the return of key parts of the offense like Travis Etienne Jr. and new signing Christian Kirk. Saying this will be a good team might be a stretch but Doug Pederson will have them competent and pointed in the right direction (something the previous few regimes could not say).

26. New York Giants

After trying to play it down the middle for too many years, the historic franchise is finally rebooting completely and bringing in fresh ideas and a coaching staff with plenty of chops. Task one for new coach Brian Daboll and his front office? Figure out if Daniel Jones is somebody capable of building around or if it’s time to cut bait come February. After that, evaluating the margins of a roster that is suspect while trying to keep fans in the Big Apple interested remains paramount before attention can fully turn toward 2023.

27. Detroit Lions

The darlings of "Hard Knocks" have gotten more than the Motor City fired up to watch Dan Campbell’s crew this season and rightfully so. Despite just three wins a year ago, this group fought hard pretty much every game in the second half of the year and has some young pieces to build around. No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson is already earning rave reviews and will be counted on to help deliver even more in big moments. Jared Goff’s future still seems nebulous at the moment but this will be the best offensive line and skill position group he’s had since taking the Rams to the Super Bowl.

28. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is gone. So is Bobby Wagner. After showing two franchise cornerstones the door, what’s next for the Seahawks? That’s something many are wondering as the Pacific Northwest reboot tries to find its footing and live up to Pete Carroll’s "Always Compete" mantra despite a roster full of spare parts. The coaching staff has handed the keys to Geno Smith but that seems like a stop-gap solution for the time being amid all the changes going on in Seattle.

29. New York Jets

GM Joe Douglas has been earning plenty of praise for the talent infusion he’s done this offseason and optimism has been running high for gang green really since last year ended. But injuries have dampened that considerably in camp with injuries to key players like Mekhi Becton (whose role was up in the air to be fair) and, of course, QB Zach Wilson. While the latter is expected to not miss much time, he did still lose out on further development with his new skill players and having to turn to Joe Flacco at all does not inspire confidence. The team will be better than a year ago but how much that translates into the win column will prove to be a big question around the Big Apple.

30. Chicago Bears

Puzzling decisions are nothing new for how the Bears have operated the past few decades but the surprising hires of GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus add intrigue in the Windy City. Even if fans have faith in both of them turning around the fortunes of the team, they’ll have some growing pains in 2022. Justin Fields has shown flashes when he’s not running for his life but will have to deal with an awful offensive line and a first-time OC calling plays. The defense should become more aggressive and will benefit from Eberflus calling the shots but it could be a long year based on the current state of the roster.

31. Houston Texans

After a lengthy saga, Deshaun Watson is no longer a Texan and it feels like the team can finally move forward without that cloud hanging over things. That makes it fully Davis Mills’ team behind center but he’ll need those around him to step up if Houston is to make more of a dent in the win column. New head coach Lovie Smith offers continuity at the top but also probably lowers the ceiling given the roster limitations and his conservative nature.

32. Atlanta Falcons

It wasn’t long ago that the Falcons were contending in the NFC but those days are long gone as the franchise firmly tries to rebuild itself. Marcus Mariota will have to hold off rookie Desmond Ridder for the entire season but whoever is under center should be able to keep the offense in the middle of the pack given their scheme and playmakers in the middle of the field like Kyle Pitts and rookie WR Drake London. More suspect is the defense, which has a few pieces but lacks any sort of depth and needs a number of players to have career years to even get back to last season’s overall numbers.

NFL Power Rankings: Way-Too-Early 2022 Edition

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been to four straight AFC Championship Games and likely underachieved with just one Super Bowl title to their name. The pair gives them a shot in pretty much every game though and can make up for losses like a new-look secondary or an additional fresh face at receiver or two.

2. Buffalo Bills

Thirteen seconds will stick in the minds of the Bills for much of this offseason and likely serve as a powerful motivator. Josh Allen looks like he’s either the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback in the game right now and the supporting cast still looks like it is capable of further growth. They’ll have to withstand the loss of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll but this is a group that keeps scratching the surface and primed to break through.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

As long as Joe Burrow is taking snaps, it seems like the Bengals will have a shot. They’ll have to deal with being the hunted instead of the hunters in the AFC but this is clearly a team that is still on the rise. It will be hard for the offensive line to be any worse but if they can patch that up and add a piece to the secondary, this will be a contender for it all once again.

4. Dallas Cowboys

It was a bit of a surprise to see both coordinators return for another go-around following a number of head coach interviews but that will benefit Big D for the upcoming season. Dak Prescott obviously needs to take the next step but the foundation is there for one of the more balanced NFC teams around.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The champs went all-in on winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium and now have to re-tool a bit on the fly. They still have QB Matthew Stafford, wideout Cooper Kupp coming off a historic season and a top-flight DB in Jalen Ramsey but question marks remain. Aaron Donald has hinted at retirement, the offensive line figures to be in flux no matter what Andrew Whitworth does and there’s the matter of replacing the likes of Von Miller/Odell Beckham Jr. and more.

6. Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel won coach of the year for a reason and if the training room can be kept a little clearer, there’s little reason to think this group won’t be back for another run. They do need to get a little more explosive offensively and find out some solutions rushing the passer but Derrick Henry and company won’t be going anywhere.

7. Green Bay Packers

The biggest offseason storyline in the league figures to be the status of Aaron Rodgers and what he does. That’s not the only big decision ahead for the Packers brass however, with a host of key salary cap issues ahead to clear up. The roster is generally in good shape but much will depend on the back-to-back MVP's return.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy G. figures to be elsewhere by Week 1 as this team fully transitions into the Trey Lance era. The upside under center is undeniable but it could take a while before the floor is high enough to get back to Lombardi contention. They still have Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and more to go with that feisty defense so expect Kyle Shanahan’s crew to be back in the mix despite the QB changeover.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Injuries took the sting out of the Ravens down the stretch but they do bring back an MVP-caliber quarterback and what will hopefully be much more impactful running back and secondary rooms. A new defensive coordinator (Mike Macdonald) will be in the fold but this should once again be a group capable of winning plenty in 2022.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert continues to look like a guy you can build around and one hopes that Brandon Staley will make full use of the offseason to smooth out some of his decision-making skills after going through some growing pains as a rookie head coach. Fixing the run defense remains the top priority but this is a team on the right day that few want to play.

11. New England Patriots

Mac Jones’ rookie campaign was a smashing success in getting the team to the playoffs but he’ll need to make the sophomore leap under center to take the next step. Losing four of their last five mean there’s plenty of work left to do for Bill Belichick and company but this will once again be a hard-nosed team that will be in contention again.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

It was anything but a quiet season in Sin City in 2021 but the hope has to be that new head coach Josh McDaniels can offer stability and unlock the potential of a pretty solid roster. Derek Carr remains a decent building block and the defense has made strides lately. McDaniels figures to implement his own culture, which could lead to some friction, but he also figures to be much better in his second HC stint to help elevate what was already an AFC playoff squad.

13. Arizona Cardinals

The Super Bowl has been won by the host team two years running, so congrats Cardinals? It’s a big year ahead either way with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray both looking for contract extensions and some roster work left to be done by the front office. The ceiling is right there in the NFC but the lack of depth and style of play amounts to a bit of a prove-it season in the desert.

14. Cleveland Browns

If you’re looking for a potential turnaround story, the Browns just might be it given how stacked they are on the defensive side of the ball. Much will come down to the play of QB Baker Mayfield however, who seemed like a completely different guy after being injured.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

This is a critical offseason in Philly that could set up the organization for years to come. They have a ton of cap space, three first-round picks, and a roster that still managed to make the playoffs. Jalen Hurts needs to show continued development but there’s a long runway for the team to get better and make that leap from hovering around .500 to much, much more.

16. Seattle Seahawks

This could be a few months where the franchise gets rebooted or simply revamped. Much comes down to Russell Wilson and whether or not he is fully in on what the team wants to do moving forward. There is a rare bit of cap space to play with but it will come down to the margins for Pete Carroll and company once again if their star QB is indeed back and healthy.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The roster is generally in good shape given the amount of talent coming back but losing the greatest quarterback in NFL history (who played at an MVP level), is bound to have a pretty adverse effect. Sorting out who is under center is the top priority for a team that still can win the NFC South.

18. Denver Broncos

Talk about a mystery wrapped inside an enigma, the Broncos offer tantalizing potential with some massive question marks. The ownership situation is hanging over everything, there’s a new and inexperienced coaching staff coming in plus an unsettled QB position. That said, this could wind up being a spot for a marquee signal-caller and there’s loads of talent on hand capable of producing much, much more.

19. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will be dominating the headlines for much of the next several months and it has nothing to do with their starting 22 or anything involving their youthful coaching staff. Setting Brian Flores’ claims aside, Mike McDaniel’s marriage with Tua Tagovailoa will remain a fascinating combination and provide plenty of ups and downs for the fan base going forward.

20. Minnesota Vikings

There’s enough on the roster for this group to be a fringe playoff contender and maybe even a division winner depending on what happens with a certain QB in Green Bay. Still, the new GM/HC will have to sort out Kirk Cousins’ long-term future, manage a few cuts given the tight salary cap situation and keep trying to take the next step.

21. Washington Commanders

It’s still going to take some getting used to with that name change but the bones of the roster still are pretty strong, starting along the defensive line with a rehabbing Chase Young and Jonathan Allen. A long-term solution at QB is still top of the list but Ron Rivera’s kept the roster competitive and should do so once again in 2022.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith took a few weeks to get going but did have a solid enough debut in winning seven games with a mediocre roster. Kyle Pitts looks like the next great thing in the league but more needs to be done to surround him. Matt Ryan is in decline and the defense needs re-tooling but a weakened division could be there for the taking.

23. Indianapolis Colts

Matt Eberflus is off to Chicago which means one of the more underrated defenses will have a new name calling plays on that side of the ball. Add in a potential change at QB, the lack of a first-round pick, and a decent but not great amount of cap space and GM Chris Ballard has a big challenge ahead.

24. Chicago Bears

There’s a first-time GM/HC combination in charge and that could always lead to a few growing pains in the Windy City as everybody learns a new role. Justin Fields is a heck of a building block however but the rest of the roster needs some work.

25. Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule figures to feel the pressure even more this season and his return for 2023 figures to largely come down to finding a decent solution at QB. There’s not much money to make that happen but that’s certainly the biggest storyline surrounding the franchise. The roster otherwise seems to be in decent shape but will have to keep some of their key players healthy if they want to aim higher than .500.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Life after Big Ben has begun and fans of the terrible towels might not like how things go. Mike Tomlin did a heck of a coaching job last season but finding a new QB remains a crapshoot and that doesn’t even get into the woeful offensive line or suspect back end of the defense.

27. New York Giants

As bad as things have been in the Big Apple, the franchise is finally giving its fans something they really haven’t had since Eli Manning retired: hope. New head coach Brian Daboll has a lot to do with it and some strong assistant hires could help produce some better results early on. The roster has numerous holes to fill but there’s still plenty to work with and take a step forward.

28. Detroit Lions

The Lions were bad in 2022 but you can’t say that they didn’t fight hard every game and were much better than those three wins would indicate since they were seemingly involved in every wild one-score outcome. Given the draft capital available, the expectation of a step forward is the minimum in the Motor City.

29. New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton can cite whatever he likes but his retirement sure smells like getting out of Dodge at the right time. The cap situation is truly an incredible mess and the talent returning seems up in the air. Dennis Allen might well be the right guy for the job but he’ll be playing with an unsettled QB situation and a host of question marks up and down the sidelines.

30. New York Jets

The jury remains out on Zach Wilson despite some of the flashy throws he’s able to make and there are holes throughout the roster, especially on defense. There’s some money and high draft picks to work with but it still might be a while before completely digging out of this hole.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence could end up being quite the quality tandem and both figure to have some upgraded weapons in the passing game and along the line given the amount of cap space available. Still, from ownership on down there’s a lot to be skeptical about until a clear and coherent plan is presented to get the most out of their young QB.

32. Houston Texans

It remains to be seen if the Deshaun Watson situation will be resolved or not but the bottom line is that no matter who winds up as the QB or what capital is given in return for him, the entire organization needs further cleansing. Hiring Lovie Smith is such an unimaginative ending to a bizarre coaching search and doesn’t exactly give a lot of confidence given the lack of general talent on hand.

