NFL Preseason Schedule 2022

The 2022 NFL regular season is approaching quickly, but first comes the return of preseason games. For the second straight year, a 17-game regular season means a shortened preseason slate, with 30 of the 32 teams set to play three contests this fall and then take a week off before Week 1.

Things will kick off on Aug. 4 with the Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Raiders, who will meet for the first time since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. This game will be a bonus fourth preseason contest for the two storied franchises, and the remaining 30 teams will make their debuts the following week.

The Hall of Fame Game (which is broadcasted on NBC) will be one of six nationally televised preseason games. ESPN will carry Bears-Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Falcons-Jets on Monday, Aug. 22, while FOX has Ravens-Cardinals on Sunday, Aug. 21. Amazon Prime Video, the new broadcast outlet for the "Thursday Night Football" package, has 49ers-Texans on Thursday, Aug. 25, and CBS will carry Lions-Steelers on Sunday, Aug. 28. Local FOX and CBS stations are expected to carry the remaining games.

Preseason games may be meaningless, but with an extra week break built in after the final ones, teams may opt to play starters longer. And, of course, there's always the excitement of seeing rookie quarterbacks make their first appearances.

Note: Date, time, and matchup all subject to change.

NFL Hall of Fame Weekend

Thursday, Aug. 4

Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Preseason Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

New York Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m. on FOX

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at New York Jets, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

New York Giants at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m. on CBS