NFL Running Back Gets 'Random' Drug Test Following Strong Monday Night Performance

The NFL has infamously been known to randomly drug test players days after impressive performances in games. So it shouldn't come as a surprise Kenyan Drake has been hit with the test following his showing on Monday Night Football.

Drake, the Baltimore Ravens running back, carried the rock 24 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night. He was a key piece of the Ravens' 27-13 victory.

It took less than 24 hours for the NFL to hit Drake with a so-called "random" drug test. Nice try, Roger Goodell and Co.

"got a *random* drug test," Drake said on Twitter.

If Kenyan Drakes wants to avoid random drugs test in the future he may want to stop running the ball so well (kidding, of course).

The NFL has made a habit out of drug testing players who put up big stats. Drake is clearly no exception. Comes with the occupation, we suppose.

Drake and the Ravens get a bye this weekend before playing the Panthers on Nov. 20.