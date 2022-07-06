NFL Running Back Rankings for 2022

Jonathan Taylor was the NFL's leading rusher in 2021 by a margin of more than 500 yards

While the role and presence of running backs in NFL offenses continue to evolve that doesn't mean there still aren't difference-makers at the position.

After Derrick Henry dominated the rushing category in both 20190 and '20, a new champion was crowned this past season. Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,811 yards, 552 yards more than No. 2 Nick Chubb. It's no surprise that Taylor leads the way among his running back peers entering the 2022 season.

Henry, who is No. 2 on Athlon Sports' list of top running backs, could very well take back his title this season. The Tennessee Titans' workhorse finished ninth in the league with 937 rushing yards and he did that in just eight games as a broken foot cost him more than half of the season. In fact, only seven players eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground in 2021, and only two (Taylor and Pittsburgh's Najee Harris) got more than 300 carries.

Harris checks in at No. 5 with the aforementioned Chubb and the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler preceding him. The rest of the top 10 features some familiar names — Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara — as well as two relative newcomers in Washington's Antonio Gibson and San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell.

As for the rest, injuries have certainly left their mark on this position in recent seasons, which is why Pro Bowlers like Saquon Barkley (No. 17) and Christian McCaffrey (No. 22) are so low. But it wouldn't be a surprise if one or both, work their way back into top-10 territory after the 2022 campaign.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

The ruling rusher in the NFL with 1,811 yards, Taylor easily outpaced runner-up Nick Chubb by 552 yards. He led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, and 107 of Taylor’s rushes were for first downs (the next-closest player was Antonio Gibson with 65). Taylor isn’t simply a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust player, either. The former Wisconsin Badger had four rushes over 40 yards and 14 of 20-plus yards. Throw in the fact that Taylor is improving as a receiving threat with 40 grabs for 360 yards, and the Colts have a 2,000-plus per year all-around back at their disposal for years to come.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Before getting injured in 2021, Henry was the back-to-back NFL rushing champion and lead dog among running backs. He played in only eight regular-season games in 2021 and still rushed for 937 yards and 10 TDs. In 2019 and 2020, Henry accounted for 3,567 rushing yards, with a majority of those yards coming after initial contact. The Titans’ offense will once again literally run through Henry.

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Chubb’s average of three yards per rush after contact paced the NFL. He had only 228 carries during the season and yet still had 12 rushes of 20-plus yards, trailing only Taylor. Though not used effectively in the passing game, Chubb has favorable hands and is a force in the open field. He is a willing blocker who thrives in all facets of the game.

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

There are those who would make a case for Ekeler to be the No. 2 player on this list based simply on production. Ekeler is used effectively in both the run and pass game, accounting for 911 yards rushing and 647 yards receiving last season, and he tied Taylor for supremacy in the NFL with 20 total scores. Fantasy owners love the guy, and the NFL was put on notice that L.A. may have a 1,000/1,000 producer in 2022.

5. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh will have a new QB in 2022, but the offense will be based around Harris’ legs. The former Alabama product had 30 broken tackles on the year and accounted for 675 yards after first contact. Harris proved he could hold his own as a receiver, adding 74 grabs for 467 yards and finishing second among all NFL running backs in 2021 with 1,667 total yards. Perhaps his most impressive stat: zero fumbles.

6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon is the engine that keeps the Bengals in games, a true dual-threat who has the power to break tackles in between the hashes and the speed to get to the outside with a burst. His 662 yards before initial contact trailed only Taylor and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook. Mixon is a scoring machine, accounting for 16 total touchdowns in the regular season and another in the playoffs. He has the size (6’1”, 220) to shoulder the load again in 2022.

7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

When he is on the field, the Vikings’ offense operates at a higher level, with Cook as the focal point. Due to his initial quickness and burst, Cook led the NFL with 2.7 yards before initial contact and still wiggled out of 22 tackles after contact. He isn’t a huge threat in the passing game and didn’t score a touchdown (only three in his career) through the air in 2021. This must be an area of emphasis if Cook is to become a top-five back in the NFL.

8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara is one of the smoothest runners in the league and never seems to be moving full speed even as he leaves defenders in his dust. Despite missing four games, Kamara still produced 1,337 total yards from scrimmage. Without quarterback Drew Brees for the first time in his career, Kamara failed to catch 80 balls, and he must ramp his receiving production back up for the Saints to compete in the NFC South.

9. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

The Commanders brought in new quarterback Carson Wentz, and one of Wentz’s passing talents is getting the football to his running backs. This is where Gibson’s game will explode in 2022. If used competently in Washington’s offense, Gibson should have a liberating year.

10. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell finished 37 yards shy of the 1,000 mark playing in only 11 games, and his 4.7 yards per rush led all rookies. With a full offseason and with the confidence heading into the 2022 season as “The Man,” Mitchell’s production, especially as a receiver, will explode.

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

12. Damien Harris, New England Patriots

13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

15. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

16. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

17. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

18. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

19. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

20. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

21. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

23. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

24. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins

25. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

26. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

28. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

29. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

30. AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers