NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022

A quick and easy schedule for every SNF game in 2022

NBC's 2022 "Sunday Night Football" slate of NFL games includes one every week of the regular season plus two others. This year's SNF presentation also will feature the new full-time duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, along with new sideline reporter Melissa Stark. Tirico is replacing longtime play-by-play man Al Michaels, who is now handling the "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts for Amazon Prime Video, while Stark is replacing Michele Tafoya, who left after last season to pursue other opportunities.

As for the games themselves, SNF will feature one game for each week of the regular season with the Week 18 matchup to be determined later. The SNF team also will handle the honors for the season kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 8 between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo, as well as the Thanksgiving night matchup between New England and Minnesota. The way the calendar falls this season means that there will be a Sunday night game on both Christmas and New Year's Day, so plenty of prime-time holiday football is on tap for the 2022 season.

Note: All games below are at 8:20 p.m. ET. Flex scheduling procedures go into effect beginning in Week 5, which could impact some matchups.

Week 1

Sept. 11, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Week 2

Sept. 18, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Week 3

Sept. 25, San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (NBC)

Week 4

Oct. 2, Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC)

Week 5

Oct. 9, Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

Week 6

Oct. 16, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Week 7

Oct. 23, Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (NBC)

Week 8

Oct. 30, Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (NBC)

Week 9

Nov. 6, Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Week 10

Nov. 13, Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (NBC)

Week 11

Nov. 20, Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Week 12

Nov. 27, Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Week 13

Dec. 4, Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Week 14

Dec. 11, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (NBC)

Week 15

Dec. 18, New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)

Week 16 (Christmas)

Dec. 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (NBC)

Week 17 (New Year's Day)

Jan. 1, Tampa Bay at Dallas (NBC)

Week 18

Jan. 8, TBD at TBD (NBC)

Week 1

Sept. 12, Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Final Score: Rams 34, Bears 14

Week 2

Sept. 19, Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

Final Score: Ravens 36, Chiefs 35

Week 3

Sept. 26, Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 30, 49ers 28

Week 4

Oct. 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots (NBC)

Final Score: Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

Week 5

Oct. 10, Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Bills 38, Chiefs 20

Week 6

Oct. 17, Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Final Score: Steelers 23, Seahawks 20 (OT)

Week 7

Oct. 24, Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers (NBC)

Final Score: Colts 30, 49ers 18

Week 8

Oct. 31, Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Final Score: Cowboys 20, Vikings 16

Week 9

Nov. 7, Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Final Score: Titans 28, Rams 16

Week 10

Nov. 14, Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 41, Raiders 14

Week 11

Nov. 21, Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (NBC)

Final Score: Chargers 41, Steelers 37

Week 12

Nov. 28, Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

Final Score: Ravens 16, Browns 10

Week 13

Dec. 5, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9

Week 14

Dec. 12, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 45, Bears 30

Week 15

Dec. 19, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC)

Final Score: Saints 9, Buccaneers 0

Week 16

Dec. 26, Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Final Score: Cowboys 56, Washington 14

Week 17

Jan. 2, Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 37, Vikings 10

Week 18

Jan. 9, Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)

Final Score: Raiders 35, Chargers 32 (OT)

Wild Card Round

Sun., Jan. 16, Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21

Week 1

Sept. 13, Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Final Score: Rams 20, Cowboys 17

Week 2

Sept. 20, New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (NBC)

Final Score: Seahawks 35, Patriots 30

Week 3

Sept. 27, Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 37, Saints 30

Week 4

Oct. 4, Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (NBC)

Final Score: Eagles 25, 49ers 20

Week 5

Oct. 11, Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (NBC)

Final Score: Seahawks 27, Vikings 26

Week 6

Oct. 18, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (NBC)

Final Score: 49ers 24, Rams 16

Week 7

Oct. 25, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (NBC)

Final Score: Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34 (OT)

Week 8

Nov. 1, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Final Score: Eagles 23, Cowboys 9

Week 9

Nov. 8, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC)

Final Score: Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

Week 10

Nov. 15, Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots (NBC)

Final Score: Patriots 23, Ravens 17

Week 11

Nov. 22, Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 35, Raiders 31

Week 12

Nov. 29, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 41, Bears 25

Week 13

Dec. 6, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16

Week 14

Dec. 13, Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (NBC)

Final Score: Bills 26, Steelers 15

Week 15

Dec. 20, Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (NBC)

Final Score: Browns 20, Giants 6

Week 16

Dec. 27, Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 40, Titans 14

Week 17

Jan. 3, Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Final Score: Washington 20, Eagles 14

Week 1

Sept. 8, Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (NBC)

Final Score: Patriots 33, Steelers 3

Week 2

Sept. 15, Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Final Score: Falcons 24, Eagles 20

Week 3

Sept. 22, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (NBC)

Final Score: Rams 20, Browns 13

Week 4

Sept. 29, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (NBC)

Final Score: Saints 12, Cowboys 10

Week 5

Oct. 6, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Week 6

Oct. 13, Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (NBC)

Final Score: Steelers 24, Chargers 17

Week 7

Oct. 20, Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Final Score: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10

Week 8

Oct. 27, Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 31, Chiefs 24

Week 9

Nov. 3, New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

Final Score: Ravens 37, Patriots 20

Week 10

Nov. 10, Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Final Score: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

Week 11

Nov. 17, Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Final Score: Rams 17, Bears 7

Week 12

Nov. 24, Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (NBC)

Final Score: 49ers 37, Packers 8

Week 13

Dec. 1, New England Patriots at Houston Texans (NBC)

Final Score: Texans 28, Patriots 22

Week 14

Dec. 8, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Final Score: Rams 28, Seahawks 12

Week 15

Dec. 15, Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Final Score: Bills 17, Steelers 10

Week 16

Dec. 22, Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 26, Bears 3

Week 17

Dec. 29, San Francisco at Seattle (NBC)

Final Score: 49ers 26, Seahawks 21

Week 1

Sept. 9, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 24, Bears 23

Week 2

Sept. 16, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Final Score: Cowboys 20, Giants 13

Week 3

Sept. 23, New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (NBC)

Final Score: Lions 26, Patriots 10

Week 4

Sept. 30, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Final Score: Ravens 26, Steelers 14

Week 5

Oct. 7, Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (NBC)

Final Score: Texans 19, Cowboys 16 (OT)

Week 6

Oct. 14, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (NBC)

Final Score: Patriots 43, Chiefs 40

Week 7

Oct. 21, Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10

Week 8

Oct. 28, New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Final Score: Saints 30, Vikings 20

Week 9

Nov. 4, Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (NBC)

Final Score: Patriots 31, Packers 17

Week 10

Nov. 11, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Final Score: Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

Week 11

Nov. 18, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (NBC)

Final Score: Bears 25, Vikings 20

Week 12

Nov. 25, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Final Score: Vikings 24, Packers 17

Week 13

Dec. 2, Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Final Score: Chargers 33, Steelers 30

Week 14

Dec. 9, Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (NBC)

Final Score: Bears 15, Rams 6

Week 15

Dec. 16, Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Final Score: Eagles 30, Rams 23

Week 16

Dec. 23, Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (NBC)

Final Score: Seahawks 38, Chiefs 31

Week 17

Dec. 30, Indianapolis at Tennessee (NBC)

Final Score: Colts 33, Titans 17

Week 1

Sept. 10: Giants at Cowboys

Final Score: Cowboys 19, Giants 3

Week 2

Sept. 17: Packers at Falcons

Final Score: Falcons 34, Packers 23

Week 3

Sept. 24: Raiders at Redskins

Final Score: Redskins 27, Raiders 10

Week 4

Oct. 1: Colts at Seahawks

Final Score: Seahawks 46, Colts 18

Week 5

Oct. 8: Chiefs at Texans

Final Score: Chiefs 42, Texans 34

Week 6

Oct. 15: Giants at Broncos

Final Score: Giants 23, Broncos 10

Week 7

Oct. 22: Falcons at Patriots

Final Score: Patriots 23, Falcons 7

Week 8

Oct. 29: Steelers at Lions

Final Score: Steelers 20, Lions 15



Week 9

Nov. 5: Raiders at Dolphins

Final Score: Raiders 27, Dolphins 24

Week 10

Nov. 12: Patriots at Broncos

Final Score: Patriots 41, Broncos 16

Week 11

Nov. 19: Eagles at Cowboys

Final Score: Eagles 37, Cowboys 9

Week 12

Nov. 26: Packers at Steelers

Final Score: Steelers 31, Packers 28

Week 13

Dec. 3: Eagles at Seahawks

Final Score: Seahawks 24, Eagles 10

Week 14

Dec. 10: Ravens at Steelers

Final Score: Steelers 39, Ravens 38

Week 15

Dec. 17: Cowboys at Raiders

Final Score: Cowboys 20, Raiders 17