NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022

The 2022 season marks the debut of Amazon Prime Video as the exclusive provider for TNF

Amazon Prime Video will take over as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football" starting in the 2022 NFL season. Amazon will carry 15 Thursday night games starting in Week 2 with the season kickoff game between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo airing on NBC. The Peacock network also will handle the Thanksgiving night game between New England and Minnesota, meaning there will be a total of 17 Thursday night games this season.

Amazon is pulling out the stops for its new Thursday night package, pairing Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit for the broadcasts, which will only be available to Prime members.

Note: All games are scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Time, dates and matchups subject to change.

Week 1

Sept. 8, Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Week 2

Sept. 15, Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Amazon Prime)

Week 3

Sept. 22, Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Amazon Prime)

Week 4

Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Amazon Prime)

Week 5

Oct. 6, Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Amazon Prime)

Week 6

Oct. 13, Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Amazon Prime)

Week 7

Oct. 20, New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (Amazon Prime)

Week 8

Oct. 27, Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Amazon Prime)

Week 9

Nov. 3, Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (Amazon Prime)

Week 10

Nov. 10, Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Amazon Prime)

Week 11

Nov. 17, Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Amazon Prime)

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Nov. 24, New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Week 13

Dec. 1, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Amazon Prime)

Week 14

Dec. 8, Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (Amazon Prime)

Week 15

Dec. 15, San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Amazon Prime)

Week 16

Dec. 22, Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (Amazon Prime)

Week 17

Dec. 29, Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Amazon Prime)

Week 1

Sept. 9, Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC)

Final Score: Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29

Week 2

Sept. 16, New York Giants at Washington Football Team (NFL Network)

Final Score: Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3

Sept. 23, Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (NFL Network)

Final Score: Panthers 24, Texans 9

Week 4

Sept. 30, Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Jaguars 21

Week 5

Oct. 7, Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Rams 26, Seahawks 17

Week 6

Oct. 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22

Week 7

Oct. 21, Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Browns 17, Broncos 14

Week 8

Oct. 28, Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Packers 24, Cardinals 21

Week 9

Nov. 4, New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Colts 45, Jets 30

Week 10

Nov. 11, Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Dolphins 22, Ravens 10

Week 11

Nov. 18, New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Nov. 25, Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (NBC)

Final Score: Bills 31, Saints 6

Week 13

Dec. 2, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Cowboys 27, Saints 17

Week 14

Dec. 9, Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Vikings 36, Steelers 28

Week 15

Dec. 16, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 (OT)

Week 16

Dec. 23, San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans (NFL Network)

Final Score: Titans 20, 49ers 17

Week 1

Sept. 10, Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 34, Texans 20

Week 2

Sept. 17, Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (NFL Network)

Final Score: Browns 35, Bengals 30

Week 3

Sept. 24, Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL Network)

Final Score: Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13

Week 4

Oct. 1, Denver Broncos at New York Jets (NFL Network)

Final Score: Broncos 37, Jets 28

Week 5

Oct. 8, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Bears 20, Buccaneers 19

Week 6

Oct. 19*, Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Chiefs 26, Bills 17

*Game was moved from Thursday night to Monday because of COVID-19 scheduling changes.

Week 7

Oct., 22, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Eagles 22, Giants 21

Week 8

Oct. 29, Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Falcons 25, Panthers 17

Week 9

Nov. 5, Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Packers 34, 49ers 17

Week 10

Nov. 12, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Colts 34, Titans 17

Week 11

Nov. 19, Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21

Week 12

Dec. 1*, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Final Score: Steelers 19, Ravens 14

*Game was moved from Thursday (Thanksgiving) night to Tuesday night because of Ravens' COVID-19 issues.

Week 13

Dec. 8*, Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Ravens, 34, Cowboys 17

*Game was moved from Thursday night to Tuesday because of Ravens' COVID-19 issues.

Week 14

Dec. 10, New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Rams 24, Patriots 3

Week 15

Dec. 17, Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Chargers 30, Raiders 27 (OT)

Week 16 (Friday)

Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Final Score: Saints 52, Vikings 33

Week 1

Sept. 5, Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (NBC)

Final Score: Packers 10, Bears 3

Week 2

Sept. 12, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (NFL Network)

Final Score: Buccaneers 20, Panthers 14

Week 3

Sept. 19, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL Network)

Final Score: Jaguars 20, Titans 7

Week 4

Sept. 26, Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Eagles 34, Packers 27

Week 5

Oct. 3, Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Seahawks 30, Rams 29

Week 6

Oct. 10, New York Giants at New England Patriots (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Patriots 35, Giants 14

Week 7

Oct. 17, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Chiefs 30, Broncos 6

Week 8

Oct. 24, Washington Redskins at Minnesota Vikings (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Vikings 19, Redskins 9

Week 9

Oct. 31, San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: 49ers 28, Cardinals 25

Week 10

Nov. 7, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Raiders 26, Chargers 24

Week 11

Nov. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Browns 21, Steelers 7

Week 12

Nov. 21, Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Texans 20, Colts 17

Week 13 (Thanksgiving)

Nov. 28, New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Final Score: Saints 26, Falcons 18

Week 14

Dec. 5, Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Bears 31, Cowboys 24

Week 15

Dec. 12, New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Ravens 42, Jets 21

Week 1

Sept. 6, 8:20 PM, Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Final Score: Eagles 18, Falcons 12



Week 2

Sept. 13, 8:20 PM, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)

Final Score: Bengals 34, Ravens 23

Week 3

Sept. 20, 8:20 PM, New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (NFL Network)

Final Score: Browns 21, Jets 17

Week 4

Sept. 27, 8:20 PM, Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Rams 38, Vikings 31

Week 5

Oct. 4, 8:20 PM, Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Patriots 38, Colts 24

Week 6

Oct. 11, 8:20 PM, Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Eagles 34, Giants 13

Week 7

Oct. 18, 8:20 PM, Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Broncos 45, Cardinals 10



Week 8

Oct. 25, 8:20 PM, Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Texans 42, Dolphins 23

Week 9

Nov. 1, 8:20 PM, Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: 49ers 34, Raiders 3

Week 10

Nov. 8, 8:20 PM, Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Steelers 52, Panthers 21

Week 11

Nov. 15, 8:20 PM, Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Seahawks 27, Packers 24

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Nov. 22, 8:20 PM, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (NBC)

Final Score: Saints 31, Falcons 17

Week 13

Nov. 29, 8:20 PM, New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Cowboys 13, Saints 10

Week 14

Dec. 6, 8:20 PM, Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Titans 30, Jaguars 9

Week 15

Dec. 13, 8:20 PM, Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (FOX/NFL Network)

Final Score: Chargers 29, Chiefs 28

Week 1

September 7, 8:30 PM, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (NBC)

Final Score: Chiefs 42, Pats 27

Week 2

September 14, 8:25 PM, Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)

Final Score: Texans 13, Bengals 9

Week 3

September 21, 8:25 PM, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (NFL Network)

Final Score: Rams 41, 49ers 39

Week 4

September 28, 8:25 PM, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NFL Network/CBS/Amazon)

Final Score: Packers 35, Bears 14

Week 5

October 5, 8:25 PM, New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL Network/CBS/Amazon)

Final Score: Patriots 19, Buccaneers 14

Week 6

October 12, 8:25 PM, Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (NFL Network/CBS/Amazon)

Final Score: Eagles 28, Panthers 23

Week 7

October 19, 8:25 PM, Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (NFL Network/CBS/Amazon)

Final Score: Raiders 31, Chiefs 30

Week 8

October 26, 8:25 PM, Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (NFL Network/CBS/Amazon)

Final Score: Ravens 40, Dolphins 0

Week 9

November 2, 8:25 PM, Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (NFL Network)

Final Score: Jets 34, Bills 21

Week 10

November 9, 8:25 PM, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Final Score: Seahawks 22, Cardinals 16

Week 11

November 16, 8:25 PM, Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Final Score: Steelers 40, Titans 17

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

November 23, 8:30 PM, New York Giants at Washington Redskins (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Final Score: Redskins 20, Giants 10

Week 13

November 30, 8:25 PM, Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Final Score: Cowboys 38, Redskins 14

Week 14

December 7, 8:25 PM, New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Final Score: Falcons 20, Saints 17

Week 15

December 14, 8:25 PM, Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (NBC/NFL Network/Amazon)

Final Score: Broncos 25, Colts 13