NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo Bills, who are considered the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season. So could "Thursday Night Football" double as a Super Bowl LVII preview?

That's not the only must-see Week 1 matchup on tap either. On Sunday, Baker Mayfield's Carolina Panthers debut comes against his former team, the Cleveland Browns while four other games during the 1 p.m. ET window are divisional contests. The later afternoon window features two more divisional pairings as well as Kansas City taking on Arizona in a matchup of two of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks.

The first "Sunday Night Football" broadcast of the season pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys and Week 1 ends with Russell Wilson's return to Seattle in his first game as Denver's starting quarterback when the Broncos battle the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 1? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 1 Predictions

Bryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

Bills

Bills

Bills

Rams

New Orleans at Atlanta

Saints

Saints

Saints

Saints

Cleveland at Carolina

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

San Francisco at Chicago

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Philadelphia at Detroit

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Indianapolis at Houston

Colts

Colts

Colts

Colts

New England at Miami

Dolphins

Dolphins

Patriots

Dolphins

Baltimore at New York Jets

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Jacksonville at Washington

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Commanders

Kansas City at Arizona

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Green Bay at Minnesota

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

New York Giants at Tennessee

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Tampa Bay at Dallas (SNF)

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Denver at Seattle (MNF)

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

