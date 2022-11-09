Skip to main content
Week 10 NFL Betting Preview
Week 10 NFL Betting Preview

NFL Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Every Game

Athlon's experts pick every winner for every game on the Week 10 slate.

Week 10 represents the midpoint of the NFL season and based on where things currently stand, it should be an exciting second half. There's just one undefeated team left standing (Philadelphia) while just one game in the win column is what currently separates the top seed in the AFC (Buffalo) and the team currently in ninth (Cincinnati).

Related: NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 10

Bye weeks continue to impact the schedule but this week only four teams are off, compared to six in Week 9. So what does Week 10 have in store for fans? It starts with Atlanta taking on Carolina on "Thursday Night Football," as the teams will meet for the second time in less than two weeks. The Falcons are tied record-wise with the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South while the Panthers are going to be getting a new head coach at some point and will pick really high in next year's draft.

Speaking of Tampa Bay, Tom Brady and company put an end to their three-game skid with a last-second win over the Rams and will now look to build on that momentum when they face current NFC West leader Seattle in the first regular-season game to be played in Germany (Munich). During the regular 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday, Minnesota heads to Buffalo. The Bills may hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC right now, but the Vikings have a better record (7-1 vs. 6-2) and have won six in a row while Buffalo is coming off of a loss to the Jets and there are concerns about quarterback Josh Allen's elbow. Other games during this time include the Chiefs hosting the Jaguars, the Saints at the Steelers, and the Lions taking on the Bears.

Later on Sunday, the Cardinals and Rams will face off in an NFC West matchup of two teams in desperate need of a win; and the same can be said for the AFC crossover game between the Colts and Raiders in Las Vegas. This also will be Indianapolis' first game with interim head coach Jeff Saturday at the helm following the dismissal of Frank Reich on Tuesday. But the game everyone will be watching is Dallas at Green Bay. This will be Mike McCarthy's first game back at Lambeau Field and while he has plenty of fond memories of his time with the Packers, he also wants to add to their current misery by hanging a sixth straight loss on Aaron Rodgers and company.

Then in prime time, it's an intriguing cross-conference pairing of the Chargers and 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." Historians of the game will also note that this is a rematch (in name only) of Super Bowl XXIX. Week 10 concludes with one of the few divisional contests on the slate as the Eagles look to stay undefeated when they host the Commanders for "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 10? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 10 Predictions

Teams on bye: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Bryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Atlanta at Carolina (TNF)

Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay (Munich)

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Seahawks

Minnesota at Buffalo

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Detroit at Chicago

Bears

Bears

Bears

Bears

Jacksonville at Kansas City

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Cleveland at Miami

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Houston at New York Giants

Giants

Giants

Giants

Giants

New Orleans at Pittsburgh

Steelers

Steelers

Saints

Saints

Denver at Tennessee

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Indianapolis at Las Vegas

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

Dallas at Green Bay

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (SNF)

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

Washington at Philadelphia (MNF)

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Week 9

11-2

11-2

10-3

10-3

Season Total*

85-50

88-47

86-49

85-50

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.