NFL Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Every Game

Week 10 represents the midpoint of the NFL season and based on where things currently stand, it should be an exciting second half. There's just one undefeated team left standing (Philadelphia) while just one game in the win column is what currently separates the top seed in the AFC (Buffalo) and the team currently in ninth (Cincinnati).

Bye weeks continue to impact the schedule but this week only four teams are off, compared to six in Week 9. So what does Week 10 have in store for fans? It starts with Atlanta taking on Carolina on "Thursday Night Football," as the teams will meet for the second time in less than two weeks. The Falcons are tied record-wise with the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South while the Panthers are going to be getting a new head coach at some point and will pick really high in next year's draft.

Speaking of Tampa Bay, Tom Brady and company put an end to their three-game skid with a last-second win over the Rams and will now look to build on that momentum when they face current NFC West leader Seattle in the first regular-season game to be played in Germany (Munich). During the regular 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday, Minnesota heads to Buffalo. The Bills may hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC right now, but the Vikings have a better record (7-1 vs. 6-2) and have won six in a row while Buffalo is coming off of a loss to the Jets and there are concerns about quarterback Josh Allen's elbow. Other games during this time include the Chiefs hosting the Jaguars, the Saints at the Steelers, and the Lions taking on the Bears.

Later on Sunday, the Cardinals and Rams will face off in an NFC West matchup of two teams in desperate need of a win; and the same can be said for the AFC crossover game between the Colts and Raiders in Las Vegas. This also will be Indianapolis' first game with interim head coach Jeff Saturday at the helm following the dismissal of Frank Reich on Tuesday. But the game everyone will be watching is Dallas at Green Bay. This will be Mike McCarthy's first game back at Lambeau Field and while he has plenty of fond memories of his time with the Packers, he also wants to add to their current misery by hanging a sixth straight loss on Aaron Rodgers and company.

Then in prime time, it's an intriguing cross-conference pairing of the Chargers and 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." Historians of the game will also note that this is a rematch (in name only) of Super Bowl XXIX. Week 10 concludes with one of the few divisional contests on the slate as the Eagles look to stay undefeated when they host the Commanders for "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 10? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 10 Predictions

Teams on bye: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Atlanta at Carolina (TNF) Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Seattle vs. Tampa Bay (Munich) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Seahawks Minnesota at Buffalo Bills Bills Bills Bills Detroit at Chicago Bears Bears Bears Bears Jacksonville at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Cleveland at Miami Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Houston at New York Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants New Orleans at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Saints Saints Denver at Tennessee Titans Titans Titans Titans Indianapolis at Las Vegas Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Dallas at Green Bay Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Arizona at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (SNF) 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Washington at Philadelphia (MNF) Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Week 9 11-2 11-2 10-3 10-3 Season Total* 85-50 88-47 86-49 85-50

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.