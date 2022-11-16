NFL Predictions: Week 11 Picks for Every Game

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys look to bounce back from last week's overtime loss to Green Bay when they take on red-hot Minnesota as one of the must-see matchups of Week 11.

Ten weeks into the 2022 NFL season and the final undefeated team has fallen. Philadelphia turned the ball over four times as Washington stunned the Eagles at home on "Monday Night Football," no doubt to the delight of the '72 Dolphins and their fans. The Eagles are now tied with the Vikings for the best record in the league at 8-1 after Minnesota defeated Buffalo 33-30 in an overtime thriller that has already been dubbed the "game of the year."

Will Week 11 submit another candidate for this distinction? The good news is that there appear to be several matchups on tap that may be able to deliver. It starts on "Thursday Night Football" with Tennessee making the rare trip to Lambeau Field to play Green Bay. The Packers may have saved their season with a 31-28 overtime win over Dallas last week but must deal with a short week to face the AFC South-leading Titans.

On Sunday, the aforementioned Bills will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Browns while the Eagles will try and bounce back on the road against a Colts team that won its first game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The only divisional game in the 1 p.m. ET window finds the Jets in Foxborough to face the Patriots. Both teams are coming off of their bye and have a chance to tie idle Miami for first in the AFC East with a win. (Buffalo can make it a three-way tie with a win.) New England has defeated New York 13 straight times, the most recent victory coming just a few weeks ago.

Other early games include Chicago at Atlanta, Detroit at the New York Giants, and the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans to face the Saints. The defending Super Bowl champions have lost three in a row and are facing a must-win situation on the road without reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who was put on injured reserve due to the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Later on Sunday, there is a pair of divisional matchups in Las Vegas-Denver and Cincinnati-Pittsburgh. The Raiders and Broncos are both desperate to turn things around while the Bengals come off of their bye hoping to keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North. The other offering could be the best game of the entire week when the Cowboys head to Minneapolis to face the Vikings. Dallas is coming off of a loss but is still 6-3 while Minnesota is the hottest team in the league with seven straight wins. This game could have huge playoff implications in the NFC.

In prime time, it's two more divisional contests to wrap up Week 11, starting with the Chiefs and Chargers in SoFi Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." The league flexed this game from its original time slot (moved Bengals-Steelers to the afternoon), and Los Angeles is hoping to return the favor after Kansas City won 27-24 back in Week 2. And then it's the 49ers and Cardinals from Mexico City for "Monday Night Football." This is the last of the international games on the schedule and San Francisco can tie idle Seattle atop the NFC West with its third straight win while Arizona looks to build off of last week's victory over the Rams.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 11? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 11 Predictions

Teams on bye: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Tennessee at Green Bay (TNF) Titans Titans Packers Titans Chicago at Atlanta Falcons Bears Bears Bears Carolina at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Cleveland at Buffalo Bills Bills Bills Bills Washington at Houston Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Philadelphia at Indianapolis Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles New York Jets at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Rams Rams Rams Saints Detroit at New York Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Las Vegas at Denver Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Cincinnati at Pittsburgh Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Dallas at Minnesota Vikings Cowboys Vikings Cowboys Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs San Francisco vs. Arizona (Mexico City, MNF) 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Week 10 8-6 8-6 9-5 7-7 Season Total* 93-56 96-53 95-54 92-57

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.