NFL Predictions: Week 12 Picks for Every Game

Week 12 of the NFL season is also Thanksgiving week, which means football fans have not one but three games to feast on this Thursday. It's a good thing too because this week's slate is front-loaded as there's just one game on Sunday between teams with winning records.

The Turkey Day action gets started with Buffalo playing its second straight game at Ford Field. The Bills made themselves at home last Sunday, beating Cleveland 31-23 after the game was relocated from Buffalo due to the massive snowstorm that hit the area. Now on a short turnaround, Josh Allen and Co. return to the Motor City to take on a Detroit team that has won three in a row. After that, it's Dallas and the New York Giants getting together for the second time this season. The two teams are tied for second in the NFC East (at 7-3), two games behind Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 23-16 in Week 3 and are coming off of a 40-3 thrashing on the road of Minnesota while New York was upset at home last week by the aforementioned Lions. The Thanksgiving tripleheader concludes with New England paying a visit to the Vikings. The Patriots have won three in a row while Minnesota can be thankful for a short week to have a chance to redeem itself for last Sunday's pitiful showing.

On Sunday, the only game that features winning teams is Cincinnati at Tennessee. It's a rematch of last year's divisional playoff matchup when the Bengals knocked off the No. 1-seeded Titans on their way to the Super Bowl. Elsewhere, Tampa Bay returns from its bye to play Cleveland on the road, Baltimore plays Jacksonville, Atlanta and Washington square off in a matchup of teams hoping to crash the playoff party, and the Bears head to the Big Apple to face the Jets in a game where both teams could be relying on backup quarterbacks, but for different reasons.

Later in the afternoon, the Chargers head to the desert to take on the Cardinals in one of three AFC-NFC West crossover matchups on tap. The Raiders will be in Seattle to face the Seahawks and the Rams head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a game that has lost a lot of its luster due to the defending Super Bowl champs' struggles. The other game in the late-afternoon window has New Orleans paying a visit to San Francisco. The 49ers now lead the NFC West thanks to an earlier win over Seattle while the Saints took care of the Rams in the Superdome this past Sunday.

In prime time, Philadelphia hosts Green Bay on "Sunday Night Football" and Week 12 wraps up with Pittsburgh taking on Indianapolis on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 12? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 12 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Buffalo at Detroit (Thanksgiving) Bills Bills Bills Bills New York Giants at Dallas (Thanksgiving) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys New England at Minnesota (Thanksgiving) Vikings Vikings Vikings Patriots Denver at Carolina Broncos Panthers Panthers Panthers Tampa Bay at Cleveland Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Baltimore at Jacksonville Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Houston at Miami Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Chicago at New York Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Cincinnati at Tennessee Titans Bengals Titans Bengals Atlanta at Washington Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Las Vegas at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs New Orleans at San Francisco 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Green Bay at Philadelphia (SNF) Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (MNF) Steelers Steelers Steelers Colts Week 11 10-4 7-7 9-5 11-3 Season Total* 103-60 103-60 104-59 103-60

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.