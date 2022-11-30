NFL Predictions: Week 13 Picks for Every Game

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the Bengals in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as part of the Week 13 slate.

As the calendar turns to December there's a lot that will need to be decided over the last six weeks of the NFL regular season. Take the AFC, where two games are all that separates the No. 2-9 seeds right now. The NFC is just as crowded although there's a little more separation at the top.

And for Week 13, the action gets started with a bang as Buffalo heads to New England for "Thursday Night Football." The Bills are tied for the second-best record in the AFC at 8-3 but they are 0-2 in their own division. Meanwhile, the Patriots are currently the first team out for the playoffs but there's plenty of time for that to change.

On Sunday, Washington and the New York Giants will meet in a pivotal NFC East matchup, and there is a pair of intriguing crossover contests pitting AFC and NFC playoff hopefuls against one another – the Jets at the Vikings and the Titans at the Eagles. The latter has an added storyline attached to it in that this will be Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown's first game against his former team.

Elsewhere, the Packers and Bears will resume the league's oldest rivalry. Right now, both teams are out of the playoff picture but there's still plenty of intrigue surrounding this game regarding the quarterback situations. Speaking of intrigue and quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson is set to make his Cleveland Browns debut after serving his 11-game suspension and it just so happens to come on the road against his former team. That's also pretty much the only thing this game has going for it since these teams are a combined 5-16-1 this season.

The late-afternoon slate includes a pair of divisional contests with the Seahawks taking on a Rams team that is suffering from arguably the worst Super Bowl hangover ever, and the Chargers in Las Vegas to take on a Raiders team that has finally strung some wins together. Then there's Miami in San Francisco, a game that not only pits current division leaders against each other, but also will feature a student (Dolphins' Mike McDaniel) vs. teacher (49ers' Kyle Shanahan) coaching chess match. And if that's not enough for the 4 p.m. ET window how about an AFC Championship Game rematch between Kansas City, currently the No. 1 seed in the conference, and Cincinnati, which has won three in a row?

On "Sunday Night Football" Dallas will host Indianapolis as the Cowboys look for their third straight win, and Week 13 wraps up with New Orleans facing Tampa Bay on "Monday Night Football." It's usually entertaining when these division rivals meet up and even though the Saints are 4-8 they're still very much alive in the NFC South, which the 5-6 Buccaneers currently lead.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 13? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 13 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Buffalo at New England (TNF) Bills Bills Bills Bills Pittsburgh at Atlanta Falcons Steelers Steelers Falcons Denver at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Green Bay at Chicago Packers Packers Packers Packers Jacksonville at Detroit Lions Lions Jaguars Lions Cleveland at Houston Browns Browns Browns Browns New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Washington at New York Giants Giants Giants Giants Commanders Tennessee at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Seattle at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Miami at San Francisco 49ers Dolphins 49ers 49ers 49ers Kansas City at Cincinnati Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Chargers Chargers Chargers Raiders Indianapolis at Dallas (SNF) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Week 12 11-5 11-5 11-5 11-5 Season Total* 114-65 114-65 115-64 114-65

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.