NFL Predictions: Week 14 Picks for Every Game
There are six teams on bye in Week 14 (the last of those pesky things), but the NFL is making up for the lack of volume by scheduling a bunch of divisional contests. More than half of the 13-game slate is of the divisional variety and there also are a couple of other intriguing matchups thrown in for good measure.
Related: NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 14
Things get started with "Thursday Night Football" between the Raiders and the Rams. This game looks a lot different now than it did entering the season as Las Vegas is below .500 but in much better shape playoff-wise than the defending Super Bowl champs, who have lost six in a row. On Sunday, the key divisional contests in the 1 p.m. ET window include Jets-Bills, Vikings-Lions, and Giants-Eagles. Browns-Bengals, Jaguars-Titans, and Ravens-Steelers are the other divisional pairings, and that last one could be interesting to keep an eye on if Lamar Jackson (PCL injury) isn't able to play, which has been reported.
Later in the afternoon, the Chiefs and Broncos will renew acquaintances while the Buccaneers will be in San Francisco to face a 49ers team that's now led by the former Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot last week. San Francisco is the league's hottest team with five straight wins while Tampa Bay is hoping to pad its lead in the watered-down NFC South. The other game in this window finds Carolina paying a trip to Seattle, who is trying to keep pace with the Niners in the NFC West.
Then in prime time, it's the Dolphins taking on the Chargers for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup that was flexed (replaced Chiefs-Broncos). Both of these teams are in the playoff hunt (Miami currently the No. 6 seed, Los Angeles sitting ninth) but coming off tough losses. Week 14 concludes with New England paying a rare visit to the desert (not including Super Bowls XLII and XLIX) to face Arizona on "Monday Night Football."
So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 14? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:
NFL Week 14 Predictions
Teams on bye: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
New York Jets at Buffalo
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Houston at Dallas
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Minnesota at Detroit
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Philadelphia at New York Giants
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Kansas City at Denver
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Tampa Bay at San Francisco
Buccaneers
49ers
Buccaneers
49ers
Carolina at Seattle
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
New England at Arizona (MNF)
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Week 13
10-4
12-2
11-3
12-2
Season Total*
124-69
126-67
126-67
126-67
*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties.