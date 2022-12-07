Skip to main content

NFL Predictions: Week 14 Picks for Every Game

Athlon's experts pick every winner for every game on the Week 14 slate.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy passed his first test after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and leading San Francisco to a win last week. His next one comes when he makes the start in Week 14 at home against Tampa Bay.

There are six teams on bye in Week 14 (the last of those pesky things), but the NFL is making up for the lack of volume by scheduling a bunch of divisional contests. More than half of the 13-game slate is of the divisional variety and there also are a couple of other intriguing matchups thrown in for good measure.

Things get started with "Thursday Night Football" between the Raiders and the Rams. This game looks a lot different now than it did entering the season as Las Vegas is below .500 but in much better shape playoff-wise than the defending Super Bowl champs, who have lost six in a row. On Sunday, the key divisional contests in the 1 p.m. ET window include Jets-Bills, Vikings-Lions, and Giants-Eagles. Browns-Bengals, Jaguars-Titans, and Ravens-Steelers are the other divisional pairings, and that last one could be interesting to keep an eye on if Lamar Jackson (PCL injury) isn't able to play, which has been reported.

Later in the afternoon, the Chiefs and Broncos will renew acquaintances while the Buccaneers will be in San Francisco to face a 49ers team that's now led by the former Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot last week. San Francisco is the league's hottest team with five straight wins while Tampa Bay is hoping to pad its lead in the watered-down NFC South. The other game in this window finds Carolina paying a trip to Seattle, who is trying to keep pace with the Niners in the NFC West.

Then in prime time, it's the Dolphins taking on the Chargers for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup that was flexed (replaced Chiefs-Broncos). Both of these teams are in the playoff hunt (Miami currently the No. 6 seed, Los Angeles sitting ninth) but coming off tough losses. Week 14 concludes with New England paying a rare visit to the desert (not including Super Bowls XLII and XLIX) to face Arizona on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 14? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 14 Predictions

Teams on bye: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington

Bryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

New York Jets at Buffalo

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Houston at Dallas

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Minnesota at Detroit

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Philadelphia at New York Giants

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Jacksonville at Tennessee

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Kansas City at Denver

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Tampa Bay at San Francisco

Buccaneers

49ers

Buccaneers

49ers

Carolina at Seattle

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

New England at Arizona (MNF)

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Week 13

10-4

12-2

11-3

12-2

Season Total*

124-69

126-67

126-67

126-67

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties.