NFL Predictions: Week 14 Picks for Every Game

Brock Purdy passed his first test after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and leading San Francisco to a win last week. His next one comes when he makes the start in Week 14 at home against Tampa Bay. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

There are six teams on bye in Week 14 (the last of those pesky things), but the NFL is making up for the lack of volume by scheduling a bunch of divisional contests. More than half of the 13-game slate is of the divisional variety and there also are a couple of other intriguing matchups thrown in for good measure.

Related: NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 14

Things get started with "Thursday Night Football" between the Raiders and the Rams. This game looks a lot different now than it did entering the season as Las Vegas is below .500 but in much better shape playoff-wise than the defending Super Bowl champs, who have lost six in a row. On Sunday, the key divisional contests in the 1 p.m. ET window include Jets-Bills, Vikings-Lions, and Giants-Eagles. Browns-Bengals, Jaguars-Titans, and Ravens-Steelers are the other divisional pairings, and that last one could be interesting to keep an eye on if Lamar Jackson (PCL injury) isn't able to play, which has been reported.

Later in the afternoon, the Chiefs and Broncos will renew acquaintances while the Buccaneers will be in San Francisco to face a 49ers team that's now led by the former Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot last week. San Francisco is the league's hottest team with five straight wins while Tampa Bay is hoping to pad its lead in the watered-down NFC South. The other game in this window finds Carolina paying a trip to Seattle, who is trying to keep pace with the Niners in the NFC West.

Then in prime time, it's the Dolphins taking on the Chargers for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup that was flexed (replaced Chiefs-Broncos). Both of these teams are in the playoff hunt (Miami currently the No. 6 seed, Los Angeles sitting ninth) but coming off tough losses. Week 14 concludes with New England paying a rare visit to the desert (not including Super Bowls XLII and XLIX) to face Arizona on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 14? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 14 Predictions

Teams on bye: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Bills Bills Bills Cleveland at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Houston at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Minnesota at Detroit Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Philadelphia at New York Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Baltimore at Pittsburgh Ravens Steelers Steelers Steelers Jacksonville at Tennessee Titans Titans Titans Titans Kansas City at Denver Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Tampa Bay at San Francisco Buccaneers 49ers Buccaneers 49ers Carolina at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins New England at Arizona (MNF) Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Week 13 10-4 12-2 11-3 12-2 Season Total* 124-69 126-67 126-67 126-67

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties.