NFL Predictions: Week 15 Picks for Every Game

With four weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, there are more teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention (three) than have clinched a postseason berth (one). So that means there's still plenty left to be decided, although the picture could become a little clearer after Week 15.

And it starts right away with "Thursday Night Football," as San Francisco can pretty much sew up the NFC West with a second win over Seattle. The 49ers are the league's hottest team right now with six straight victories even though they are on their third starting quarterback (Brock Purdy) of the season. The fun continues with a Saturday tripleheader. Minnesota can get a step closer to clinching the NFC North with a win at home over Indianapolis, while Baltimore looks to maintain its slim lead in the AFC North when the Ravens take on Cleveland. And the nightcap is a huge AFC East showdown between Buffalo and Miami. The Bills can clinch a playoff spot and put more distance between them and the Dolphins with a win while Miami can help its postseason chances with a sweep of the reigning division champions. And to top it all off, this game in Buffalo could be played in snowy conditions.

On Sunday, Philadelphia has already secured its playoff berth but can take another step towards the No. 1 seed and first-round bye with a win at Chicago while Kansas City can punch its postseason ticket with a victory in Houston. Elsewhere, the Lions-Jets game is critical for both teams with Detroit trying to make a late-season postseason push and New York currently on the wrong end of a three-team tiebreaker for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. And even though both teams are well below .500, the Atlanta-New Orleans matchup is an important one because Tampa Bay currently leads the NFC South at just 6-7.

Speaking of the Buccaneers, they host a streaking Cincinnati team that has won five in a row and is neck and neck with Baltimore in the AFC North. The Chargers look to build off of last week's win when they host a reeling Titans team that's lost three in a row but remains in control of the AFC South. And while no longer slotted for prime time, the New England-Las Vegas pairing is still intriguing because it pits Bill Belichick against his former assistant Josh McDaniels. Can the Raiders put a dent in the Patriots' playoff hopes?

As for the "Sunday Night Football" pairing, it's Round 2 between Washington and the New York Giants. This NFC East showdown was flexed from an afternoon start time because the teams are tied record-wise (7-5-1) and also tied when they met two weeks ago. The loser of this one (they can't tie again, right?) will suffer a significant blow to their postseason chances. Week 15 wraps up with a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, a game that looks drastically different now than it did a few months ago.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 15? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 15 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib San Francisco at Seattle (TNF) 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Indianapolis at Minnesota (Sat.) Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Baltimore at Cleveland (Sat.) Browns Ravens Ravens Browns Miami at Buffalo (Sat.) Bills Bills Bills Bills Pittsburgh at Carolina Panthers Steelers Panthers Panthers Philadelphia at Chicago Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Kansas City at Houston Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Dallas at Jacksonville Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Atlanta at New Orleans Falcons Saints Saints Saints Detroit at New York Jets Jets Lions Jets Lions Arizona at Denver Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos New England at Las Vegas Raiders Patriots Patriots Patriots Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers Titans Chargers Chargers Chargers Cincinnati at Tampa Bay Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals New York Giants at Washington (SNF) Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (MNF) Packers Packers Packers Packers Week 14 7-6 8-5 7-6 7-6 Season Total* 131-75 134-72 133-73 133-73

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties.