NFL Predictions: Week 18 Picks for Every Game

While everyone's thoughts and prayers remain with Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills, the NFL has said that Week 18 will proceed as scheduled. And there's plenty left to be decided as it relates to the playoffs. Two division titles and two wild-card berths are unclaimed and a lot of the seeding hasn't been finalized.

Fans will have to wait until Saturday for further clarity with Kansas City-Las Vegas kicking the final week of the regular season off that afternoon. The Chiefs currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker, although it remains to be seen how the league will address their postponed game with the Bengals. On Saturday night, Tennessee and Jacksonville will battle for the AFC South crown. The Jaguars could potentially still get into the playoffs with a loss — but only if the Patriots and Dolphins also lose. The Titans, who have lost six in a row to tumble out of first in their division, have only one path: they must win in Jacksonville.

On Sunday, the Ravens will head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in a game that could determine the AFC North regardless of what happens with the postponed contest. A win by Cincinnati sews up the division as it would put the reigning AFC champion three games ahead of Baltimore in the loss column. Elsewhere, New England can secure the final wild-card berth in the AFC with a win in Buffalo while the Bills, who are still aiming for that No. 1 seed, could potentially knock their division rival out of the postseason. Miami needs to beat the New York Jets at home to keep its playoff hopes alive and the Dolphins have uncertainty at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa probably not going to be cleared from concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a finger injury. Skylar Thompson would get the start if Bridgewater can't go. Pittsburgh also will look to cap off an impressive late-season with a win over Cleveland. A fourth straight victory would not only keep head coach Mike Tomlin's streak of not finishing with a losing record alive (16 in a row), but losses by Jacksonville, New England, and Miami would put the Steelers in the playoffs as well.

While the majority of the consequential games in the NFC are later on Sunday, Minnesota takes on a Chicago team that's lost nine in a row with the Vikings still in the running for the No. 2 seed. The rest of the early window of divisional matchups is made up of Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Houston at Indianapolis, and Carolina at New Orleans. Of these teams, only the Buccaneers will play next weekend while the others are jockeying for draft positioning, especially the Texans, who are "battling" the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick. A win by Houston and a loss by Chicago would put the latter in the pole position for the upcoming draft.

As for the NFC playoff picture, it will be finalized by the end of Sunday. Philadelphia can claim the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed with a win at home over the New York Giants, who are already locked in as the No. 6 seed. However, a loss by the Eagles and a win by the Cowboys (at Washington) will make Dallas the division champion. It also could result in the top seed (and first-round bye) as well, but only if San Francisco loses at home against Arizona, who is now starting David Blough at quarterback. And don't forget about Minnesota, who could end up as high as No. 2 if the Vikings and Eagles win while the 49ers and Cowboys lose. In other words, the Nos. 1, 2, 3, and 5 seeds could all change hands on Sunday or stay the same. At least all four teams know they are already in and San Francisco and Minnesota can't drop any lower than the third seed because Tampa Bay is locked in at No. 4 as the division champion with the worst record.

It's a three-team battle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. Seattle is currently holding it, but the Seahawks need a win at home over the Rams and a loss by the Packers to keep it. Green Bay is in the driver's seat and will host surprising Detroit for the final edition of "Sunday Night Football." The Packers only need to win to get in while the Lions (who won Round 1 15-9 back in Week 9) need to pull off the upset in Lambeau Field and for Seattle to lose earlier in the day. Got all of that?



So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in the final week of the regular season? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every Week 18 game:

NFL Week 18 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Kansas City at Las Vegas (Sat.) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Tennessee at Jacksonville (Sat.) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Tampa Bay at Atlanta Falcons Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers New England at Buffalo Bills Bills Bills Bills Minnesota at Chicago Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Baltimore at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Houston at Indianapolis Colts Colts Colts Colts New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Carolina at New Orleans Panthers Saints Saints Saints Cleveland at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Arizona at San Francisco 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Dallas at Washington Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Detroit at Green Bay (SNF) Packers Packers Packers Packers Week 17* 9-6 13-2 11-4 12-3 Season Total* 161-92 171-82 167-86 168-85

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties, and the Week 17 Buffalo-Cincinnati game was postponed following Bills safety Damar Hamlin's medical emergency during the first quarter.