NFL Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Every Game
It's only been one week of the NFL season and we've already seen a little bit of everything. There were a number of close games, impressive individual performances, fantastic finishes, and a tie! The opening week set a high bar and now we'll see if Week 2 can match when it comes to excitement and entertainment.
Related: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
Fortunately for fans, Week 2 gets started with a bang as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs renew their AFC West rivalry on "Thursday Night Football." That matchup is one of five divisional contests on the Week 2 docket.
The early window of Sunday games includes Tampa Bay-New Orleans and Indianapolis-Jacksonville, as well as a couple of intriguing intraconference pairings in Miami at Baltimore and New England at Pittsburgh. Later on Sunday, Seattle-San Francisco will renew their rivalry and other games find Cincinnati in Dallas to take on the now Dak Prescott-less Cowboys as well as Arizona matching up against Las Vegas.
In prime time, it's the NFL's oldest rivalry with the Bears making another trip to Lambeau Field to play the Packers on "Sunday Night Football." And Week 2 wraps with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader that starts with the Titans at the Bills followed closely by the Vikings at the Eagles.
So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 2? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:
NFL Week 2 Predictions
|Away
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (TNF)
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Miami at Baltimore
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
New York Jets at Cleveland
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Washington at Detroit
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Saints
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Carolina at New York Giants
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
New England at Pittsburgh
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Seattle at San Francisco
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
Cincinnati at Dallas
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Houston at Denver
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Arizona at Las Vegas
Raiders
Cardinals
Raiders
Raiders
Chicago at Green Bay (SNF)
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Tennessee at Buffalo (MNF)
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Minnesota at Philadelphia (MNF)
Vikings
Eagles
Vikings
Vikings
Week 1
8-7*
8-7*
8-7*
8-7*
*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.