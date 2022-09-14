Skip to main content

NFL Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Every Game

Athlon's experts pick every winner for every game on the Week 2 slate, including the MNF doubleheader.

It's only been one week of the NFL season and we've already seen a little bit of everything. There were a number of close games, impressive individual performances, fantastic finishes, and a tie! The opening week set a high bar and now we'll see if Week 2 can match when it comes to excitement and entertainment.

Fortunately for fans, Week 2 gets started with a bang as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs renew their AFC West rivalry on "Thursday Night Football." That matchup is one of five divisional contests on the Week 2 docket.

The early window of Sunday games includes Tampa Bay-New Orleans and Indianapolis-Jacksonville, as well as a couple of intriguing intraconference pairings in Miami at Baltimore and New England at Pittsburgh. Later on Sunday, Seattle-San Francisco will renew their rivalry and other games find Cincinnati in Dallas to take on the now Dak Prescott-less Cowboys as well as Arizona matching up against Las Vegas.

In prime time, it's the NFL's oldest rivalry with the Bears making another trip to Lambeau Field to play the Packers on "Sunday Night Football." And Week 2 wraps with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader that starts with the Titans at the Bills followed closely by the Vikings at the Eagles.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 2? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 2 Predictions

AwayBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (TNF)

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Miami at Baltimore

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

New York Jets at Cleveland

Browns

Browns

Browns

Browns

Washington at Detroit

Lions

Lions

Lions

Lions

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Colts

Colts

Colts

Colts

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Carolina at New York Giants

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

New England at Pittsburgh

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Seattle at San Francisco

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

Cincinnati at Dallas

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Houston at Denver

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Arizona at Las Vegas

Raiders

Cardinals

Raiders

Raiders

Chicago at Green Bay (SNF)

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

Tennessee at Buffalo (MNF)

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Minnesota at Philadelphia (MNF)

Vikings

Eagles

Vikings

Vikings

Week 1

8-7*

8-7*

8-7*

8-7*

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.