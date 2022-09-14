NFL Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Every Game

It's only been one week of the NFL season and we've already seen a little bit of everything. There were a number of close games, impressive individual performances, fantastic finishes, and a tie! The opening week set a high bar and now we'll see if Week 2 can match when it comes to excitement and entertainment.

Fortunately for fans, Week 2 gets started with a bang as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs renew their AFC West rivalry on "Thursday Night Football." That matchup is one of five divisional contests on the Week 2 docket.

The early window of Sunday games includes Tampa Bay-New Orleans and Indianapolis-Jacksonville, as well as a couple of intriguing intraconference pairings in Miami at Baltimore and New England at Pittsburgh. Later on Sunday, Seattle-San Francisco will renew their rivalry and other games find Cincinnati in Dallas to take on the now Dak Prescott-less Cowboys as well as Arizona matching up against Las Vegas.

In prime time, it's the NFL's oldest rivalry with the Bears making another trip to Lambeau Field to play the Packers on "Sunday Night Football." And Week 2 wraps with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader that starts with the Titans at the Bills followed closely by the Vikings at the Eagles.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 2? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 2 Predictions

Away Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (TNF) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Miami at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Browns Washington at Detroit Lions Lions Lions Lions Indianapolis at Jacksonville Colts Colts Colts Colts Tampa Bay at New Orleans Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Carolina at New York Giants Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers New England at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Seattle at San Francisco 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Cincinnati at Dallas Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Houston at Denver Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Arizona at Las Vegas Raiders Cardinals Raiders Raiders Chicago at Green Bay (SNF) Packers Packers Packers Packers Tennessee at Buffalo (MNF) Bills Bills Bills Bills Minnesota at Philadelphia (MNF) Vikings Eagles Vikings Vikings Week 1 8-7* 8-7* 8-7* 8-7*

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.