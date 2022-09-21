NFL Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Every Game

If the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season are a sign of things to come then fans are in for a wild ride. Last Sunday alone saw three teams pull off seemingly improbable comebacks as close games seem to be the norm, not the exception.

Furthermore, a look at the standings reflects just how quickly things can change in the NFL. While it's no surprise that the Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers are 2-0, so are the Giants, Dolphins, and Eagles. On the other side, five teams are currently 0-2, a group that includes the Bengals, Titans and Raiders, squads that made the AFC playoffs last season. So what does Week 3 have in store for fans?

Once again, the schedule gets started with an appealing, divisional matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will renew hostilities on "Thursday Night Football." Both teams are coming off of tough losses, especially the Browns who coughed up a 13-point lead at home with less than two minutes remaining to be stunned by the Jets.

Speaking of the J-E-T-S, they get the winless Bengals at home on Sunday. Las Vegas and Tennessee also will face each other with both teams looking for their first win, while the four divisional matchups in the 1 p.m. ET window include a key AFC East clash between Buffalo and Miami.

The late-afternoon lineup includes another Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady showdown in a game that could loom large down the road. Also, the upstart Jaguars head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers while Kyler Murray and the Cardinals look to build off of last week's thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime when they host the Rams.

On "Sunday Night Football," it's San Francisco in Denver, meaning Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson will face off again with Trey Lance out for the season after fracturing his ankle this past Sunday. Week 3 wraps with the surprising New York Giants renewing their divisional rivalry against Dallas on "Monday Night Football." The Cowboys have at least temporarily silenced some doubters after beating Cincinnati at home while the Giants are eager to prove their 2-0 start is no fluke.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 3? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 3 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Pittsburgh at Cleveland (TNF) Steelers Browns Browns Browns New Orleans at Carolina Saints Saints Saints Saints Houston at Chicago Bears Bears Bears Bears Kansas City at Indianapolis Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Buffalo at Miami Bills Bills Bills Bills Detroit at Minnesota Vikings Lions Lions Vikings Baltimore at New England Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Cincinnati at New York Jets Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Las Vegas at Tennessee Raiders Titans Titans Raiders Philadelphia at Washington Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Rams Rams Rams Rams Atlanta at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Green Bay at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers San Francisco at Denver (SNF) Broncos 49ers 49ers 49ers Dallas at New York Giants (MNF) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Week 2 7-9 9-7 9-7 9-7 Season Total* 15-16 17-14 17-14 17-14

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.