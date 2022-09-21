NFL Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Every Game
If the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season are a sign of things to come then fans are in for a wild ride. Last Sunday alone saw three teams pull off seemingly improbable comebacks as close games seem to be the norm, not the exception.
Furthermore, a look at the standings reflects just how quickly things can change in the NFL. While it's no surprise that the Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers are 2-0, so are the Giants, Dolphins, and Eagles. On the other side, five teams are currently 0-2, a group that includes the Bengals, Titans and Raiders, squads that made the AFC playoffs last season. So what does Week 3 have in store for fans?
Related: Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 3 Schedule
Once again, the schedule gets started with an appealing, divisional matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will renew hostilities on "Thursday Night Football." Both teams are coming off of tough losses, especially the Browns who coughed up a 13-point lead at home with less than two minutes remaining to be stunned by the Jets.
Speaking of the J-E-T-S, they get the winless Bengals at home on Sunday. Las Vegas and Tennessee also will face each other with both teams looking for their first win, while the four divisional matchups in the 1 p.m. ET window include a key AFC East clash between Buffalo and Miami.
The late-afternoon lineup includes another Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady showdown in a game that could loom large down the road. Also, the upstart Jaguars head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers while Kyler Murray and the Cardinals look to build off of last week's thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime when they host the Rams.
On "Sunday Night Football," it's San Francisco in Denver, meaning Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson will face off again with Trey Lance out for the season after fracturing his ankle this past Sunday. Week 3 wraps with the surprising New York Giants renewing their divisional rivalry against Dallas on "Monday Night Football." The Cowboys have at least temporarily silenced some doubters after beating Cincinnati at home while the Giants are eager to prove their 2-0 start is no fluke.
So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 3? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:
NFL Week 3 Predictions
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Pittsburgh at Cleveland (TNF)
Steelers
Browns
Browns
Browns
New Orleans at Carolina
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Houston at Chicago
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Kansas City at Indianapolis
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Buffalo at Miami
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Detroit at Minnesota
Vikings
Lions
Lions
Vikings
Baltimore at New England
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Cincinnati at New York Jets
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Las Vegas at Tennessee
Raiders
Titans
Titans
Raiders
Philadelphia at Washington
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Atlanta at Seattle
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
San Francisco at Denver (SNF)
Broncos
49ers
49ers
49ers
Dallas at New York Giants (MNF)
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Week 2
7-9
9-7
9-7
9-7
Season Total*
15-16
17-14
17-14
17-14
*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.