NFL Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Every Game
It may be too soon to call it proof of parity but a look at the NFL standings entering Week 4 does show a lot of similarities. Twenty-seven of the 32 teams are either 2-1 or 1-2. The only outliers are the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles (both 3-0), Las Vegas Raiders (0-3), Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1), and Houston Texans (0-2-1).
Less than a week after beating Buffalo at home, Miami will take on defending AFC champion Cincinnati on "Thursday Night Football." On Sunday, the action begins with the first overseas game of the season as Minnesota and New Orleans will play in London. The 1 p.m. window will feature a pair of intriguing divisional games (Washington at Dallas, Tennessee at Indianapolis) as well as a matchup of early MVP candidates when Josh Allen's Bills and Lamar Jackson's Ravens square off. Also, the surprising Jaguars will head to Philadelphia in a game that will mark former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's return to the City of Brotherly Love. He helped the team win a Super Bowl during his tenure, so surely he'll get a warm reception at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, right?
The later-afternoon lineup consists of only three games, including a key AFC West matchup between Denver and Las Vegas. Plenty of attention will be paid to the New England-Green Bay game as well since it will be Brian Hoyer's first start for the Patriots in relief of an injured Mac Jones.
Speaking of quarterbacks, fans get to see Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady one more time in a Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl LV rematch on "Sunday Night Football." Week 4 concludes with a more recent postseason redo – last season's NFC Championship Game – when the Rams and 49ers resume their rivalry on "Monday Night Football."
So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 4? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:
NFL Week 4 Predictions
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Miami at Cincinnati (TNF)
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Minnesota vs. New Orleans (London)
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Cleveland at Atlanta
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Buffalo at Baltimore
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Washington at Dallas
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Seattle at Detroit
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Titans
Colts
Colts
Colts
Chicago at New York Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Jacksonville at Philadelphia
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
New York Jets at Pittsburgh
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Arizona at Carolina
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
New England at Green Bay
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Denver at Las Vegas
Raiders
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Kansas City at Tampa Bay (SNF)
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (MNF)
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Week 3
9-7
10-6
9-7
9-7
Season Total*
24-23
27-20
26-21
26-21
*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.