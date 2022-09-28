Skip to main content

NFL Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Every Game

Athlon's experts pick every winner for every game on the Week 4 slate.

It may be too soon to call it proof of parity but a look at the NFL standings entering Week 4 does show a lot of similarities. Twenty-seven of the 32 teams are either 2-1 or 1-2. The only outliers are the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles (both 3-0), Las Vegas Raiders (0-3), Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1), and Houston Texans (0-2-1).

Less than a week after beating Buffalo at home, Miami will take on defending AFC champion Cincinnati on "Thursday Night Football." On Sunday, the action begins with the first overseas game of the season as Minnesota and New Orleans will play in London. The 1 p.m. window will feature a pair of intriguing divisional games (Washington at Dallas, Tennessee at Indianapolis) as well as a matchup of early MVP candidates when Josh Allen's Bills and Lamar Jackson's Ravens square off. Also, the surprising Jaguars will head to Philadelphia in a game that will mark former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's return to the City of Brotherly Love. He helped the team win a Super Bowl during his tenure, so surely he'll get a warm reception at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, right?

The later-afternoon lineup consists of only three games, including a key AFC West matchup between Denver and Las Vegas. Plenty of attention will be paid to the New England-Green Bay game as well since it will be Brian Hoyer's first start for the Patriots in relief of an injured Mac Jones.

Speaking of quarterbacks, fans get to see Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady one more time in a Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl LV rematch on "Sunday Night Football." Week 4 concludes with a more recent postseason redo – last season's NFC Championship Game – when the Rams and 49ers resume their rivalry on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 4? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 4 Predictions

Bryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Miami at Cincinnati (TNF)

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Minnesota vs. New Orleans (London)

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Cleveland at Atlanta

Browns

Browns

Browns

Browns

Buffalo at Baltimore

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Washington at Dallas

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Seattle at Detroit

Lions

Lions

Lions

Lions

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Tennessee at Indianapolis

Titans

Colts

Colts

Colts

Chicago at New York Giants

Giants

Giants

Giants

Giants

Jacksonville at Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

New York Jets at Pittsburgh

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Arizona at Carolina

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

New England at Green Bay

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

Denver at Las Vegas

Raiders

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Kansas City at Tampa Bay (SNF)

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (MNF)

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Week 3

9-7

10-6

9-7

9-7

Season Total*

24-23

27-20

26-21

26-21

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.