NFL Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Every Game

It may be too soon to call it proof of parity but a look at the NFL standings entering Week 4 does show a lot of similarities. Twenty-seven of the 32 teams are either 2-1 or 1-2. The only outliers are the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles (both 3-0), Las Vegas Raiders (0-3), Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1), and Houston Texans (0-2-1).

Less than a week after beating Buffalo at home, Miami will take on defending AFC champion Cincinnati on "Thursday Night Football." On Sunday, the action begins with the first overseas game of the season as Minnesota and New Orleans will play in London. The 1 p.m. window will feature a pair of intriguing divisional games (Washington at Dallas, Tennessee at Indianapolis) as well as a matchup of early MVP candidates when Josh Allen's Bills and Lamar Jackson's Ravens square off. Also, the surprising Jaguars will head to Philadelphia in a game that will mark former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's return to the City of Brotherly Love. He helped the team win a Super Bowl during his tenure, so surely he'll get a warm reception at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, right?

The later-afternoon lineup consists of only three games, including a key AFC West matchup between Denver and Las Vegas. Plenty of attention will be paid to the New England-Green Bay game as well since it will be Brian Hoyer's first start for the Patriots in relief of an injured Mac Jones.

Speaking of quarterbacks, fans get to see Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady one more time in a Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl LV rematch on "Sunday Night Football." Week 4 concludes with a more recent postseason redo – last season's NFC Championship Game – when the Rams and 49ers resume their rivalry on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 4? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 4 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Miami at Cincinnati (TNF) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Minnesota vs. New Orleans (London) Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cleveland at Atlanta Browns Browns Browns Browns Buffalo at Baltimore Bills Bills Bills Bills Washington at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Seattle at Detroit Lions Lions Lions Lions Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Tennessee at Indianapolis Titans Colts Colts Colts Chicago at New York Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Jacksonville at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Arizona at Carolina Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals New England at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Denver at Las Vegas Raiders Broncos Broncos Broncos Kansas City at Tampa Bay (SNF) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (MNF) Rams Rams Rams Rams Week 3 9-7 10-6 9-7 9-7 Season Total* 24-23 27-20 26-21 26-21

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.