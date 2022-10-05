Skip to main content
Week 5 NFL Best Bets
NFL Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Every Game

The panel is split on Cowboys-Rams but in lockstep for the vast majority of the slate.

Not even a quarter of the way through the NFL season and there is just one undefeated team left standing, and chances are very few had this team pegged to start 4-0 back in the summer. But credit to the Philadelphia Eagles for not only beating their first four opponents, but also doing so soundly (+44 point differential, second only to Bills). Can they make it 5-0 after this week?

First up in Week 5 is a "Thursday Night Football" matchup between Indianapolis and Denver. Both teams are coming off of losses, have injury concerns, and have underachieved to this point. It's only Week 5 but this is a huge game for both the Colts and Broncos when it comes to playoff aspirations.

On Sunday, the Giants and Packers get things started early with a game across the pond in London. Then in the regular 1 p.m. ET window there are four divisional pairings, including Dolphins-Jets and Bears-Vikings. Later Sunday is when the aforementioned Eagles will look to improve to 5-0 on the road against a Cardinals team in a game that doubles up as a head-to-head matchup between former Oklahoma quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Cowboys pay a visit to Los Angeles to take on the Rams with the 49ers headed to the East Coast to face the Panthers.

It's a pair of AFC divisional clashes to wrap up Week 5. Cincinnati battles Baltimore on "Sunday Night Football," and then the Raiders-Chiefs take the stage for "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 5? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 5 Predictions

Bryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Indianapolis at Denver (TNF)

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Colts

New York Giants vs. Green Bay (London)

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Houston at Jacksonville

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Chicago at Minnesota

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Detroit at New England

Lions

Lions

Lions

Patriots

Seattle at New Orleans

Saints

Saints

Saints

Seahawks

Miami at New York Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Tennessee at Washington

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

San Francisco at Carolina

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

Philadelphia at Arizona

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

Cowboys

Cowboys

Rams

Rams

Cincinnati at Baltimore (SNF)

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Las Vegas at Kansas City (MNF)

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Week 4

11-5

11-5

10-6

9-7

Season Total*

35-28

38-25

36-27

35-28

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.