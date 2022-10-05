NFL Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Every Game
Not even a quarter of the way through the NFL season and there is just one undefeated team left standing, and chances are very few had this team pegged to start 4-0 back in the summer. But credit to the Philadelphia Eagles for not only beating their first four opponents, but also doing so soundly (+44 point differential, second only to Bills). Can they make it 5-0 after this week?
Related: NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 5
First up in Week 5 is a "Thursday Night Football" matchup between Indianapolis and Denver. Both teams are coming off of losses, have injury concerns, and have underachieved to this point. It's only Week 5 but this is a huge game for both the Colts and Broncos when it comes to playoff aspirations.
On Sunday, the Giants and Packers get things started early with a game across the pond in London. Then in the regular 1 p.m. ET window there are four divisional pairings, including Dolphins-Jets and Bears-Vikings. Later Sunday is when the aforementioned Eagles will look to improve to 5-0 on the road against a Cardinals team in a game that doubles up as a head-to-head matchup between former Oklahoma quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Cowboys pay a visit to Los Angeles to take on the Rams with the 49ers headed to the East Coast to face the Panthers.
It's a pair of AFC divisional clashes to wrap up Week 5. Cincinnati battles Baltimore on "Sunday Night Football," and then the Raiders-Chiefs take the stage for "Monday Night Football."
So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 5? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:
NFL Week 5 Predictions
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Indianapolis at Denver (TNF)
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Colts
New York Giants vs. Green Bay (London)
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Houston at Jacksonville
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Chicago at Minnesota
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Detroit at New England
Lions
Lions
Lions
Patriots
Seattle at New Orleans
Saints
Saints
Saints
Seahawks
Miami at New York Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Tennessee at Washington
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
San Francisco at Carolina
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
Philadelphia at Arizona
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
Cowboys
Cowboys
Rams
Rams
Cincinnati at Baltimore (SNF)
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Las Vegas at Kansas City (MNF)
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Week 4
11-5
11-5
10-6
9-7
Season Total*
35-28
38-25
36-27
35-28
*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.