NFL Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Every Game

The panel is split on Cowboys-Rams but in lockstep for the vast majority of the slate.

Not even a quarter of the way through the NFL season and there is just one undefeated team left standing, and chances are very few had this team pegged to start 4-0 back in the summer. But credit to the Philadelphia Eagles for not only beating their first four opponents, but also doing so soundly (+44 point differential, second only to Bills). Can they make it 5-0 after this week?

Related: NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 5

First up in Week 5 is a "Thursday Night Football" matchup between Indianapolis and Denver. Both teams are coming off of losses, have injury concerns, and have underachieved to this point. It's only Week 5 but this is a huge game for both the Colts and Broncos when it comes to playoff aspirations.

On Sunday, the Giants and Packers get things started early with a game across the pond in London. Then in the regular 1 p.m. ET window there are four divisional pairings, including Dolphins-Jets and Bears-Vikings. Later Sunday is when the aforementioned Eagles will look to improve to 5-0 on the road against a Cardinals team in a game that doubles up as a head-to-head matchup between former Oklahoma quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Cowboys pay a visit to Los Angeles to take on the Rams with the 49ers headed to the East Coast to face the Panthers.

It's a pair of AFC divisional clashes to wrap up Week 5. Cincinnati battles Baltimore on "Sunday Night Football," and then the Raiders-Chiefs take the stage for "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 5? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 5 Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Indianapolis at Denver (TNF) Broncos Broncos Broncos Colts New York Giants vs. Green Bay (London) Packers Packers Packers Packers Pittsburgh at Buffalo Bills Bills Bills Bills Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Houston at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Chicago at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Detroit at New England Lions Lions Lions Patriots Seattle at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Seahawks Miami at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Atlanta at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Tennessee at Washington Titans Titans Titans Titans San Francisco at Carolina 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Philadelphia at Arizona Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Dallas at Los Angeles Rams Cowboys Cowboys Rams Rams Cincinnati at Baltimore (SNF) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Las Vegas at Kansas City (MNF) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Week 4 11-5 11-5 10-6 9-7 Season Total* 35-28 38-25 36-27 35-28

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.