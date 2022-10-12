NFL Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Every Game

Week 6 of the NFL season signals the start of the bye weeks, meaning we won't have another full slate of games until Week 12 (Thanksgiving week). But that doesn't mean there won't be enough action to keep fans entertained on a weekly basis.

Related: NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 6

And one thing that doesn’t go away even with byes in effect is "Thursday Night Football." For Week 6, TNF pits Washington against Chicago. Both teams are struggling right now but this gives each an opportunity to get back into the win column (barring a tie). If anything, fans are just hoping there will be at least one touchdown scored after last Thursday's field goal-fest between Indianapolis and Denver.

And if TNF isn't your cup of tea, there are 11 games on Sunday. There is no London game in Week 6 (next one is Week 8), but the 1 p.m. ET window features some intriguing cross-conference matchups with Baltimore taking on the New York Giants and the Jets heading to Lambeau Field to face the Packers. Elsewhere, Minnesota heads to Miami, Cincinnati will be in New Orleans, and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be in the Steel City to face the reeling Steelers. There is one divisional contest and it's an important one as Jacksonville and Indianapolis meet for the second time this season already (Jaguars won 24-0 in Week 2) with both teams getting a chance to gain on idle Tennessee in the AFC South.

There are just three games in the later-afternoon time slot on Sunday but one of those is a highly anticipated showdown between current AFC leaders Buffalo and Kansas City. Besides the Bills and Chiefs both entering this game with 4-1 records , no one has forgotten about their epic divisional playoff game last season that initiated a tweak to the overtime rules. There's also Arizona at Seattle in a key NFC West contest and the Rams will look to turn things around at home against the Panthers.

Week 6 concludes with a pair of divisional prime-time games. First place in the NFC East and more will be on the line for "Sunday Night Football" when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles renew their rivalry. The Eagles are the only unbeaten team left standing while the Cowboys could get Dak Prescott back, although Cooper Rush has certainly managed during their four-game winning streak, with considerable help from Dallas' suffocating defense. Then on "Monday Night Football" it's the Chargers and Broncos battling it out in Los Angeles with both teams jockeying for position in the AFC West.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 6? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 6 Predictions

Teams on bye: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Washington at Chicago (TNF) Commanders Bears Bears Bears San Francisco at Atlanta 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers New England at Cleveland Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots New York Jets at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Jacksonville at Indianapolis Jaguars Colts Colts Jaguars Minnesota at Miami Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cincinnati at New Orleans Saints Bengals Bengals Bengals Baltimore at New York Giants Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Carolina at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Arizona at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Buffalo at Kansas City Bills Chiefs Bills Chiefs Dallas at Philadelphia (SNF) Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Week 5 11-5 11-5 10-6 11-5 Season Total* 46-33 49-30 46-33 46-33

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.