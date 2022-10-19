NFL Predictions: Week 7 Picks for Every Game

Parity continues to be a primary descriptor for what has transpired in the NFL through the first six weeks of the season. Entering Week 7, the largest lead any division leader has is two games (Minnesota over Green Bay in the NFC North) while 10 teams are 3-3. Philadelphia, the only undefeated team left standing, has just a one-game lead in a crowded NFC East thanks to the emergence of the New York Giants with Dallas close behind.

So what does Week 7 have in store? For starters, the Eagles, along with fellow division leaders (and 5-1 teams) Buffalo and Minnesota are on bye, as well as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The action gets started with New Orleans making a trip out to the desert to face Arizona on "Thursday Night Football." Both teams are 2-4 and could use a win to get back into the playoff conversation.

On Sunday, there are three divisional pairings in the 1 p.m. ET window – Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Tampa Bay at Carolina. Elsewhere, the Cowboys host the Lions while the aforementioned Giants will be going for their fourth straight when they take on the Jaguars. Later Sunday, the Jets will be in the Mile High City to take on the reeling Broncos. New York's other team is off to a surprising 4-2 start and is just a game behind the idle Bills in the AFC East. Seattle will head to Los Angeles to face a Chargers team that beat Denver in overtime on Monday night while California also will host a Super Bowl LIV matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers. Both teams are looking to rebound from losses last week.

In prime time, Pittsburgh will be in Miami for "Sunday Night Football." Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return for the Dolphins from his concussion issues while rookie Kenny Pickett will need to clear the protocol in time to start for the Steelers. The final game of Week 7 is a Super Bowl XX (in name only) repeat, as Chicago heads to Foxborough to play New England on "Monday Night Football." The Bears are desperately waiting for Justin Fields and the offense to take a step forward while the Patriots could have a quarterback controversy on their hands with rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe making a strong argument to keep the starting job over 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, who could be ready to return from his ankle injury.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 7? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 7 Predictions

Teams on bye: Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib New Orleans at Arizona (TNF) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cleveland at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Tampa Bay at Carolina Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Atlanta at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Detroit at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Giants Giants Giants Indianapolis at Tennessee Titans Titans Titans Titans Green Bay at Washington Packers Packers Packers Packers New York Jets at Denver Broncos Broncos Jets Broncos Houston at Las Vegas Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Kansas City at San Francisco Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Pittsburgh at Miami (SNF) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Chicago at New England (MNF) Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Week 6 8-6 9-5 8-6 7-7 Season Total* 54-39 58-35 54-39 53-40

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.