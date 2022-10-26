NFL Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Every Game

Entering Week 8 of the NFL season and some interesting observations can be made when looking at the standings. There's just one undefeated team left (Philadelphia) and that division (NFC East) also is the best in the league in terms of collective records. Meanwhile, the NFC South features four teams with a losing record, including the Tampa Buccaneers, while the only team in the NFC West that's above .500 is the Seattle Seahawks. So it's safe to say that this season is going exactly as everyone expected, right?

So in a season where you may as well expect the unexpected what does Week 8 potentially have in store? It gets started with the aforementioned Buccaneers hosting the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football." Tom Brady has not looked good all season but perhaps a prime-time face-off with Lamar Jackson will help him get back his mojo?

The Sunday slate gets started with the third and final London game as the Jaguars host their annual game overseas, this time taking on the Broncos. Both teams are 2-5 and have lost four in a row, so something has to give. Even a tie would be a positive development at this point.

For the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday, the Eagles host the Steelers in a battle for Keystone State bragging rights (and for Philadelphia to stay undefeated) while the Patriots and Jets hook up for an intriguing AFC East matchup. Chicago heads to Dallas looking to build off an impressive road victory over the Patriots on Monday night and believe it or not, but Carolina-Atlanta is a critical NFC South contest given Tampa Bay's recent struggles.

Later on Sunday, San Francisco will be in Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions are coming off of their bye, hopefully healthier, and eager to show that they are still the team to beat in the NFC West while the 49ers added Christian McCaffrey and proceeded to get blown out by 21 points at home by Kansas City. Elsewhere, the red-hot Titans (winners of four in a row) look to stretch their lead in the AFC South when they take on the Texans while Indianapolis will turn to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback on the road against Washington, without having to worry about the "Carson Wentz revenge game" storylines since he's on injured reserve. And don't forget about the surprising Giants (6-1, have won four in a row) in Seattle to face the equally surprising (and NFC West-leading) Seahawks.

If that's not enough intriguing matchups, then how about Green Bay in Buffalo for "Sunday Night Football?" Yes, the Packers are scuffling right now with three straight losses but it's still Aaron Rodgers, the reigning back-to-back MVP, vs. Josh Allen, the current clubhouse leader for the award. And then with Week 8 ending on Halloween night, there may not be a more appropriate pairing than Cincinnati and Cleveland, two teams that sport a lot of orange, on "Monday Night Football."

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 8? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 8 Predictions

Teams on bye: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Baltimore at Tampa Bay (TNF) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Denver vs. Jacksonville (London) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Broncos Carolina at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Chicago at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Miami at Detroit Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Arizona at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Las Vegas at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints New England at New York Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Tennessee at Houston Titans Titans Titans Titans Washington at Indianapolis Colts Commanders Commanders Commanders San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Green Bay at Buffalo (SNF) Bills Bills Bills Bills Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF) Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Week 7 9-5 9-5 10-4 9-5 Season Total* 63-44 67-40 64-43 62-45

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.