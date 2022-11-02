NFL Predictions: Week 9 Picks for Every Game

Week 9 is one of the lightest slates of the NFL season but it doesn't mean it lacks intrigue. For one, Tuesday marked the busiest trade deadline day since the merger with 10 such transactions. Big names such as Bradley Chubb and T.J. Hockenson were among those traded on Tuesday with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn switching teams prior to the final flurry of activity. So even with six teams on bye, there's plenty to pay attention to in Week 9.

Related: NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 9



The action gets started with a "Thursday Night Football" matchup that pits the undefeated Philadephia Eagles against the lowly Houston Texans. Then on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills, who made a few moves to bolster their roster, will look to add to their lead in the AFC East over a New York Jets team that needs to regroup after losing to New England last week. The only other divisional matchup in the 1 p.m. ET window is Green Bay at Detroit. The Packers, who have lost four in a row, curiously didn't make any moves before the deadline while the Lions, who have dropped their last five, sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the rival Vikings in a move that signaled this wouldn't be a typical trade deadline. Minnesota, who currently leads the NFC North by four games in the loss column, will presumably trot out its new toy on the road against Washington. Other early games have Miami, who made a big move by acquiring Chubb from Denver, will be in the Windy City to play a Chicago team that subtracted from (Smith, Quinn) and added to (Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool) its roster in a span of less than a week.

There are just two games later Sunday afternoon but both carry plenty of viewing appeal. Seattle and Arizona will face off for the second time this season with the Seahawks winning Round 1 19-9 at home in Week 6. Pete Carroll's team leads the NFC West by a game over San Francisco, but even at 3-5, the Cardinals are very much in it. And so are the Rams, even though the defending Super Bowl champions are currently a game below .500. They will head to Florida to face Tampa Bay in a matchup that many probably projected as a playoff preview entering the season. But both teams have had their issues, including the Buccaneers' current three-game losing streak (and they just lost pass rusher Shaquil Barrett to a torn Achilles), making this a borderline must-win situation.

In prime time, Kansas City returns from its bye to host AFC South leader Tennessee for "Sunday Night Football." The Titans, winners of five in a row, are the conference's hottest team and have plenty of recent history with the Chiefs. The truncated slate wraps up with an intriguing matchup between Baltimore and New Orleans on "Monday Night Football." The Ravens made the big move by adding Smith to their defense but the Saints are coming off of an impressive shutout of the Raiders.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in Week 9? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every game this week:

NFL Week 9 Predictions

Teams on bye: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Philadelphia at Houston (TNF) Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Miami at Chicago Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Carolina at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Green Bay at Detroit Packers Packers Packers Packers Las Vegas at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Indianapolis at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Buffalo at New York Jets Bills Bills Bills Bills Minnesota at Washington Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Seattle at Arizona Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Tennessee at Kansas City (SNF) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Week 8 11-4 10-5 12-3 13-2 Season Total* 74-48 77-45 76-46 75-47

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 ended in a tie.