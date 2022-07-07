NFL Wide Receiver Rankings for 2022

Davante Adams is no longer paired with Aaron Rodgers as the league's No. 1 wide receiver was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas this offseason

Quarterback may continue to be the "it" position in the NFL, but wide receivers have made plenty of headlines of their own this offseason. Between free agency and some blockbuster trades, the market for the position has been reset several times in the last few months alone. Money is the main reason why three of Athlon Sports' top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 season are on new teams.

And it starts at the top with Davante Adams, who has left his immensely productive partnership with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to be reunited with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr, out in Las Vegas. Because we've yet to see Adams in a Raiders uniform, he maintains his No. 1 spot but everyone is eager to see what numbers he puts up with Carr vs. Rodgers, a four-time MVP.

Next on the list (it's more like 1A vs. No. 2) is Cooper Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown in 2021 and then capped off his historic season by claiming Super Bowl MVP honors. Kupp also was one of the many wide receivers who got paid this offseason, and deservedly so.

Two others that received new contracts this offseason after being traded are Tyreek Hill (No. 3) and A.J. Brown (No. 8), while Deebo Samuel (No. 4) is another top-10 wideout hoping his big payday is coming sooner rather than later. Rounding out the top five is Justin Jefferson, who could be the one that resets the going rate for the position after this season.

And while they aren't in the top 10 (or even top 20) there are a number of veteran wideouts that have changed teams that could have a huge say in how the 2022 season plays out. This group includes Amari Cooper, Allen Robinson II, and Marquise Brown. So look out quarterbacks, your wideouts are starting to catch up when it comes to notoriety and paychecks.

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

In one of the wildest trades in recent years, the premier receiver in the game has switched teams. Adams, who had the franchise tag placed on him by Green Bay, asked to be traded. He joined his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr, with the Raiders. Adams finished second in the NFL with 123 grabs last season and just missed averaging 100 yards receiving per game (97.1). Adams is a touchdown machine, scoring 29 over the past two seasons. He is home, has a wallet full of cash, and gets to play with his buddy.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Ranking a player second who brought home the NFL receiving’s triple crown and Super Bowl MVP is almost blasphemous. Kupp is one of the most transcendent all-around football players in the league. In 2021, he had 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs. Kupp is a precise route-runner and understands the game like a quarterback. His hold on a top-five ranking looks to be written in sharpie.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

In another trade that shook up the NFL, Hill bounced from the Kansas City Chiefs to South Florida, adding another dynamic player to the AFC East. Hill brings juice and hype that the Dolphins’ receiving corps has lacked for a while. Coupled with 2021 superb rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, Hill will provide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa all the weapons he needs to be able to truly evaluate his NFL skill set. With new head coach Mike McDaniel’s receiver-friendly offense, Hill is primed for a career year.

4. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel, a player around whom an offensive coordinator can build a complex offense, is the “next” prototype receiver every team wants. The problem is that there is only one. The NFL’s leader in yards per reception at 18.2, Samuel is a scoring threat from anywhere on the field. As a downfield receiver, Samuel is dominant, but as a wildcat player or in the run/pass option, he is almost as dangerous. While teams search for the “next” Samuel, the 49ers have the real deal.

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The scary thing is that Jefferson hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. After an epic rookie season, he added 20 more catches than the year before (88 to 108) and three more touchdowns. Jefferson is forceful off the line of scrimmage and is authoritative in contested-catch situations. With new head coach Kevin O’Connell, Jefferson has a chance to best the 2,000-yard mark as the focus of the offense.

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

A change in scenery can pay off with glorious dividends. Fresh off a new extended contract with the Bills, Diggs hopes to stay on the same pace he has achieved in his first two seasons in Buffalo. With bazooka-armed quarterback Josh Allen at the helm of the Bills’ offense, Diggs has put together his two finest years in 2020 and 2021. He and Hill will duel for AFC East wideout supremacy.

7. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase may have been a rookie in terms of years of service, but the former LSU playmaker made playing in the NFL look easy, trailing only Samuel in yards per reception (18 ypc). The Joe Burrow/Chase connection started at LSU and continues to roll through the NFL. The arrow is pointing straight up.

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

The subject of a surprising draft-day trade from the Titans to the Eagles, Brown is only 24 and has put together three strong seasons. Not a speedster, the former Ole Miss great picks up yards by physically dominating his opponent. If he clicks with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Brown is in line for a preeminent year in all categories.

9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

With the Cowboys shipping Amari Cooper to the Browns, Lamb takes his rightful spot as WR1. Lamb is the clear and prime target for quarterback Dak Prescott in the QB’s continuing maturation process. Lamb will get a lion’s share of targets, and this will only accentuate his exceptional talent. Give 30 more throws to Lamb and gaze on his numbers as they soar.

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins doesn’t get a ton of national love even though he is a generational talent, and he’s been in the news for the wrong reasons in 2022 (a six-game PED suspension). Even playing in only 10 games last season, Hopkins still put the football in the end zone eight times, and if he gets consistent quarterback play upon his return, he’ll have motivation and talent he needs to find paydirt frequently once again.

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

13. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

14. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

16. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

19. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

22. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

23. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

24. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

25. Allen Robinson II, Los Angeles Rams

26. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

27. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

28. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

29. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

30. Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent