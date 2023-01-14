NFL World Cannot Believe What Kliff Kingsbury Did Instead Of Interviewing This Offseason

Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday after spending four seasons as the team's head coach.

With several offensive coordinator and head coaching jobs currently open around the league, Kingsbury's name has recently come up in discussions over the best candidates still available.

Unfortunately for the franchises looking to land the former Cardinals' coach, it appears that Kingsbury has already set his phone to 'Do Not Disturb.'

NFL insider Peter Schrager reported Friday that several teams contacted Kingsbury for various coaching positions and the former Arizona skipper turned them all down.

Schrager then claimed that, "Kliff bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and told teams: 'No, I'm good.'"

While Kingsbury already appears to be vacationing this NFL offseason, it's likely that his former team, the Cardinals, are picking up the check.

Kingsbury inked a fully-guaranteed contract with Arizona in 2022, one which pays him nearly $5.5 million per year until 2027.

What is the NFL world saying about Kingsbury's relaxing offseason agenda?

One twitter user writes, "Finna kick his feet up n get paid smart man lmaoo."

Another said, "Extended vacation sponsored by the Arizona Cardinals."

Others appear to be manifesting Kingsbury's offseason plans for themselves.