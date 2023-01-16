NFL World Furious With Bogus Roughing The Passer Penalty

A bogus roughing the passer penalty was just called in the Giants-Vikings playoff game.

Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Giants defense came up with a huge play defensively when Dexter Lawrence sacked Kirk Cousins.

There was nothing egregious about Lawrence's takedown of Cousins. Nothing at all.

But the refs saw things differently and penalized Lawrence for roughing the passer.

"This was just called roughing the passer and the Giants should be livid. This stuff should not happening in the postseason. Horrible," said Ari Meirov.

"Roughing the passer…. TOUGH look for football as a whole normally Let’s fix that this off-season @NFLOfficiating," said Pat McAfee.

"We have a new contender for worst roughing the passer penalty ever called," Brandon Walker wrote.

"NOT ROUGHING THE PASSER. COME ON," Skip Bayless tweeted.

"This NFL season will be remembered for so many of these ridiculous roughing the passer calls. Unbelievable," Nicole Auerbach wrote.

The NFL needs to get this fixed ASAP. Either fix it or call it two-hand touch.