NFL World Is Furious About Several Controversial Fines Handed Out On Saturday

'Super Wild Card Weekend' kicked off this Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite today's playoff action, however, the NFL has reportedly come to a decision on several fines stemming from celebrations and infractions in Week 18.

Included in the handful of players fined by the league on Saturday were Seattle's DK Metcalf and Quandre Diggs, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon and Detroit's Jamaal Williams.

Mixon and Williams were fined for their 'excessive' celebrations. Metcalf and Diggs, on the other hand, were dinged for 'unsportsmanlike conduct.'

Regardless of the source of each fine, the NFL world has come to the defense of Diggs, Metcalf, Mixon, Williams and others who were charged by the league on Saturday.

"Fraudulent league," one fan said about Jamaal Williams hip-thrusting celebration that led to his fine.

Another wrote, "@NFL: Not Fun League."

As it relates to Quandre Diggs' fine for pointing at a Rams' player last week, one fan said, "I just cannot comprehend making a guy pay 10 grand for pointing at another player for one second."

Mixon, fined for his 'coin-flip' celebration in Week 18, had the NFL world on his side, as well.

"Took away $13,000 for carrying ¢25," one fan joked.

Another posted this legendary GIF of Kobe Bryant, describing how he felt about Mixon's fine.

What's your take on the fines handed out this 'Super Wild Card Weekend'?