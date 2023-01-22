NFL World Is Loving Trevor Lawrence's Leadership Following Jaguars' Loss

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence's second career postseason start did not end as well as his first.

Jacksonville was defeated 27-20 by Kansas City earlier this Saturday, officially ending what was certainly an incredible comeback season for the Jaguars.

Despite today's game not going in Jacksonville's favor, Lawrence is being commended on social media for his leadership following the defeat.

According to Jaguars' reporter Mia O'Brien, Lawrence attempted to congratulate each of his teammates before heading into the locker room.

"Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates Got +75% of them Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16," O'Brien tweeted.

Football fans are loving this display of leadership from the young Jaguars' signal caller.

The Jaguars completed their first winning season since 2017 this year. They finished their 2022 campaign with a 10-9 record, including postseason play.

Jacksonville will certainly be a force to reckon with in the AFC South over the next few years.