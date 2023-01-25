NFL World Is Puzzled By Jerry Jones' Tuesday Decision

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been one to pass up the opportunity to entertain.

So when Jones and his son Stephen Jones canceled their scheduled radio interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week, it raised some eyebrows around the NFL.

Following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the younger Jones canceled his interview with the team's flagship station on Monday. Jerry Jones followed suit Tuesday. During the season, Jerry Jones appeared on the station every Tuesday and Friday.

This isn't the first time that Jerry Jones has canceled a radio appearance following a season-ending loss. After the 49ers knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs a year ago, he canceled an interview in order to try to convince defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to return to the team's coaching staff.

Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk speculates that his motives this year might be similar. Quinn has been interviewed by several NFL teams about their head coaching vacancies, including the Arizona Cardinals, which are reportedly flying him to Phoenix for a second interview on Tuesday.

He's not the only member of the Cowboys' staff to draw head coaching interest, either. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

Despite the apparent wishes of quite a few Cowboy fans on Twitter, the news likely does not mean that Jones is seeking a replacement for head coach Mike McCarthy. Following Sunday's loss, Jones announced that he plans to retain McCarthy for 2023.

Time will tell whether or not Jones can convince Quinn and Moore to return to McCarthy's staff — although that seems doubtful in Quinn's case, as the former Atlanta Falcons head coach has also been interviewed by the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.