NFL World Is Ripping CBS For All The Commercial Breaks

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

CBS is getting heat for its Sunday broadcast of the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals' divisional-round game.

The broadcast cut out twice during two critical calls — a touchdown review and fumble review — which were reviewed over a commercial break.

"It's been a really poor broadcast for CBS today. Overshadowed by an even worse Bills performance," a fan responded to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

Viewers thought the 27-10 game was bad, but the broadcast was worse.

"CBS broadcast has been horrendous. Can we please get back for the call," one fan said.

"It’s been a really rough day for CBS. This broadcast has been awful," another said.

CBS' usual broadcast team of Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter) and Gene Steratore (rules analyst) called the game. Their reviews seemed to be on par with the rest of the broadcast.

"Are you listening to this broadcast? All the inaccuracies! Give me a break, I could do a better job by far! My dog could do better!!!!" a fan said.

"CBS needs to make a change in top broadcast team before they get next year’s Super Bowl. This is awful," one fan said.

CBS will have its shot at redemption when it broadcasts the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.