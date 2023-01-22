NFL World Is Ripping The Ravens For Their Reported Lamar Jackson Contract Offer

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

According to Dov Kleiman, the Baltimore Ravens offered Lamar Jackson $113 million in guarantees before eventually raising it to $133 million, he reported on Sunday.

For comparison, Deshaun Watson's contract includes $230 million guaranteed and Kyler Murray's includes $189.5 million guaranteed.

"Starting negotiations at $113 is disrespectful," one fan said.

Other big-name quarterbacks that will bank more than $133 million guaranteed are Russell Wilson ($161 million), Aaron Rodgers ($150.8 million), Josh Allen ($150 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($141.4 million).

"For comparison, Kyler Murray got $189M guaranteed — who if we’re being honest is half the quarterback Lamar is with twice the weapons. Get Lamar out of Baltimore, and to a franchise that actually knows how to load up on talent," another fan said.

One fan said that Kleiman's tweet was "beyond false click bait," after fans have started recirculating ESPN's Dianna Russini's tweet from September, when she reported that the Ravens offered Jackson upwards of $180 million guaranteed, and he rejected the offer.

"Please stop spreading this 'report' from Clark that clearly conflates fully gtd $ and gtd $$. By all reports from Sept, the $133M was the fully gtd $$, not the total gtd. How about relying on what Lamar actually said!" a fan tweeted in response to Kleiman.

Back in September, fans were still calling for Jackson's payday.

"If Watson is getting $230M after what he’s accused of then I don’t see no reason why Lamar can get something in that ball park (of $160-180 million)," a fan said in response to Russini's September tweet.

Jackson signed a 4 year, $9.5 million contract with the Ravens, including a $4.9 million signing bonus and $7.5 million guaranteed. The Ravens exercised Jackson's fifth-year contract option in April 2021, locking him in for the 2022 season at just over $23 million.

He can become a free agent in 2023, but ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on Saturday that the Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on Jackson if they can't sign him to a longer deal.

"I'm told that multiple people inside the organization who do believe the Ravens, as a total organization, are sincere in wanting to keep Lamar Jackson," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They want to make that happen. The problem, of course, is the contract and the guaranteed money. So the expectation around the league is that they will franchise tag him, could be an exclusive franchise tag or non-exclusive, which would leave a little more wiggle room for a trade. Either way, they're just going to buy themselves some time."