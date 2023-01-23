NFL World Is Shocked By What Tony Romo Said About Patrick Mahomes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier today was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. It's a development that Mahomes characteristically took in stride, asserting there was no chance the ailment would keep him off the field.

But CBS analyst and retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo had a more bearish approach. Likely due to his 14 seasons in the league and firsthand experience with injuries this serious, Romo speculated that Mahomes' return wouldn't be guaranteed.

"It's challenging. Because when I did it, I wasn't able to actually play the next week," Romo said, as transcribed by The Cincinnati Enquirer. "For those of you thinking it's 100 percent that he plays, it's gonna take a lot. Will he play? I think yes. He's Patrick Mahomes. He's young. You have the ability to get healthier faster.

But at the same time, I just don't know if he's going to be able to be Patrick Mahomes."

Even the most ardent Chiefs fans would have conceded that Mahomes wouldn't perform at 100% following a high-ankle sprain. But Romo's words served as a sobering reminder that this injury could have an appreciable impact on what he's able to do on the field.

"He’s not wrong. There is always a chance. He’s a former quarterback. He’s just spitting facts. Mahomes will be playing, though," a Twitter user wrote.

"People don’t understand that a 'common' sprain is a lateral sprain classified as grade one. A high ankle sprain is an uncommon injury in daily life and is a grade 3 'sprain'. If it were regular season he’d be out a minimum of 3 and as much as 6 weeks," a social media user speculated.

It's one thing to hear speculation regarding the injury from the press, and another to hear a longtime NFL quarterback give their two cents. Chiefs fans will hope Mahomes is able to exceed the expectations Romo laid ou