NFL World Is Surprised By Latest Sean Payton Report

Sean Payton's candidacy on the NFL coaching market began with considerable fanfare, but appears to be ending with a whimper.

As we learned yesterday, Payton reportedly "doesn't have much of a market" vying for his services. Reporter Benjamin Allbright said the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals were still possibilities, but Payton had few other choices.

Just a day later, the prognosis for the former New Orleans Saints coach is even more grim. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that teams are in the process of scheduling follow-up interviews, but Payton's phone hasn't rung.

Payton's trajectory has come as a considerable surprise to most, but not all in the football world. Andrew Mason of Denver Sports made the case against the Broncos parting with the necessary assets to hire Payton.

"We saw [Jerry] Rosburg have a profound & positive impact in a fortnight. Is Sean Payton a first-rounder plus other draft capital better than other candidates? I don’t believe so."

Mason touched on a key point, which is the asking price of a draft pick (or picks) to acquire Payton from the Saints. It seems a certainty that teams have balked at this demand.

"DeMeco Ryans, you will be leading the Broncos," predicted one fan.

While Ryans can't be hired by a team until the San Francisco 49ers' season ends (he's the team's defensive coordinator), there's been a strong market for him as a head coach.