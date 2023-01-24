NFL World Is Upset With Tom Brady's Punishment Reaction

Tom Brady has had a rough past week and a half.

Last Monday, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

Then, a few days later, Brady was fined $16,444 for this slide tackle-like takedown of Cowboys' safety Malik Hooker.

As if those weren't bad enough, Brady was criticized just yesterday for snapping at a fellow podcast host. Let's Go co-host Jim Gray asked the quarterback a question about his future, and Brady's response was, well, not very nice.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to [expletive] do, I'd have already [expletive] done it. Ok? I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady said.

Brady's tough past couple of days didn't stop there. Later on during Brady's Let's Go podcast on Monday, the Bucs' signal caller complained about his tripping fine.

Specifically, Brady said, "I didn’t even hit him. I tried to trip him but I didn’t. So, I don’t know how you can get fined for something that didn’t even happen. Are they fining an intention?"

Let's get this straight - Brady admits to attempting a dirty play, but since he failed, he believes he shouldn't be fined.

Huh.

Let's see what the football world thinks about Brady's assessment of the situation.

"Acting like a toddler throwing a fit has never been a good look for him. 'Go to your room TB until you can respectively pay the fine you deserve,'" one fan writes.

Another fan believes they know why Brady is so apprehensive to pay the fine.

"FTX got him down bad," RvnSzn said.

One football fan simply wants the Brady drama to end.