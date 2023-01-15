NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Dominant Wild Card Win Over Seahawks

For the second year in a row, the San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Divisional Round.

Kyle Shanahan's squad used a strong second half performance to defeat the Seahawks 41-23, ending Seattle's magical season.

The 49ers are now set to take on the higher-seeded winner of Giants-Vikings or Cowboys-Buccaneers next weekend.

Down 17-16 at halftime, San Francisco leaned on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to erase the slim deficit.

He delivered.

Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns this afternoon, adding another score on the ground, as well. He accounted for all three of San Francisco's second half touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel also had monster performances for the 49ers. McCaffrey ran the ball 15 times for 119 yards and collected two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. Samuel added six catches and tallied 133 yards receiving and a score, too.

San Francisco's offense wasn't the only 49ers' unit to display a massive turnaround in the final 30 minutes of play.

After allowing 17 first half points to the Geno Smith-led Seahawks, the 49ers' defense didn't allow a point to Seattle over the final two quarters.

Here's what the NFL world is saying about San Francisco's dominant Wild Card win over the Seahawks.

"This 49ers qb is purdy good," one fan wrote.

"Seahawks lost but what a game this was. The 49ers showed up when they needed to in the 2nd half to win and guys like Geno Smith and DK Metcalf played there hearts out today. What a game to start the playoffs!" another football fan said.

"Thank you @49ers for getting the win and allow me to enjoy the rest of Super wild card weekend stress free!!!!" a 'Niners supporter tweeted Saturday.