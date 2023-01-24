NFL World Reacts To 49ers Player's Arrest News

San Francisco 49ers fans and the football world at large is reacting to the news of Charles Omenihu's arrest. According to the Mercury News, was taken into custody on domestic violence charges.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN relayed a brief statement from the Niners, who confirmed they were gathering more info on the arrest.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared details from the San Jose Police Department on the arrest.

The reporter noted that Omenihu was alleged to have shoved his girlfriend to the ground during an argument. She said she was experiencing arm pain though no physical injuries were apparent.

NFL analyst Chase Senior detailed the impact Omenihu's absence would have on the team if he does not play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Charles Omenihu is a valuable member of the 49ers DL. Versatile DE & DT who's a disruptor. Had a career high 4.5 sacks in the regular season and 2.5 with a FF against the Seahawks in the Wild Card round."

The severity of Omenihu's alleged actions cannot be understated. Once the club has gathered all necessary data on the incident, the 49ers will have to make a decision on his future that considers more than just Sunday's game.