NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Cryptic Message

Aaron Rodgers © MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers ended his one-week hiatus from his regularly scheduled segment on The Pat McAfee show.

Rodgers, McAfee, and A.J. Hawk held a wide-ranging discussion Tuesday. The topic of Rodgers' health came up, as did Aaron's thoughts on the postseason from the outside looking in.

But one segment that Twitter homed in on focused on Rodgers' future in Green Bay. Hawk asked Rodgers, "Would you ever not want to play in Green Bay?" The future Hall of Famer's answer raised some eyebrows.

"When you say 'Never,' things happen," Rodgers responded. "Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation: Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure."

Fans may have gained clarity in one area: Rodgers certainly indicated a desire to continue playing. And the 10-time Pro Bowler showed that he has a chip on his shoulder, saying he wants to prove critics wrong who called him "washed."

But we're less certain than ever of Rodgers' future in Green Bay. Packers fans are used to offseason cold wars between Rodgers and the organization, and it appears this year will be no different.

Rodgers laid out some of the terms of a Packers reunion: The team needs to be all-in for the 2023 season.

"If there's a rebuild going on, I won't be a part of that," Rodgers said. "There's no point in coming back if you don't think you can win it all."