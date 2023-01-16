NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Injury Announcement

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals survived and advanced in the AFC wild card round on Sunday night. But it came at a pretty significant cost.

The Bengals have announced that left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a significant injury during the game.

Williams, he 25-year-old left tackle, suffered a dislocated kneecap amid the Bengals' thrilling playoff win over the Ravens.

It's unlikely that Williams can play next weekend when the Bengals battle the Bills in Buffalo.

"#Bengals standout LT Jonah Williams suffered what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap during last night’s win over the #Ravens, source said. He had an MRI today to determine the damage that it caused," said Ian Rapoport.

"This is the replay of Jonah Williams' injury, as shown on the game broadcast," said Caleb Noe.

"Coach Zac Taylor calls it 'week to week,' which is an indication Jonah Williams would have a shot if the #Bengals keep advancing," Rapoport adds.

"Zac Taylor is speaking to open the week. Taylor confirmed that Jonah Williams has a dislocated knee cap and that he will be week-to-week. Did not declare his status for Sunday. Alex Cappa is also week-to-week. Said Taylor," Mohammad Ahmad said.

Hopefully Jonah Williams makes a full recovery, but it doesn't sound like he will be able to play this weekend.