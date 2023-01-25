NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Roster Announcement

This coming Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off to determine the AFC's Super Bowl representative.

What's more, this Chiefs-Bengals matchup will be a rematch of last year's AFC title game. Despite falling in the Super Bowl to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati took down Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24 in last year's AFC Championship.

In the days leading up to this weekend's clash, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor is doing anything, and everything, he can to give his squad a leg up on the competition. Asked yesterday about how far he'd go to motivate his team, Taylor said, "I’ll search every inch of the Internet to get it."

Today, the Bengals have opted to go a different route in terms of gaining a competitive advantage over the Chiefs.

According to a tweet from NFL insider Field Yates, Cincinnati has claimed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons off of waivers from Kansas City.

While it's important to note that Lammons can't officially join the Bengals until the day after the Super Bowl, he can be of use to Cincinnati in other ways.

Per another league insider, 33rdTeam's Ari Meirov, Lammons "can’t be on the team, but there’s nothing holding Cincinnati back from trying to pick his brain."

Meirov also notes that today's move prevents Lammons from going back to the Chiefs' practice squad.

What does the NFL world think about Cincinnati's intriguing signing this Tuesday?

Many believe it was a smart move by the Bengals.

"Thanks for the playbook 4-0 now," Randy said.

"Duke Tobin with an absolute humongous brain," said another Cincinnati fan.

For reference, Tobin is the Bengals' Director of Player Personnel.

Several additional members of the football community chimed in with their takes on the Bengals' signing.