NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Unfortunate Injury Update

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to defeat the Buffalo Bills and spoil the NFL's first ever neutral-site AFC Championship game, they are going to have to do so without a pair of starters.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams will both miss Sunday's game due to injury. Williams dislocated his kneecap during the Bengals' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, while Cappa suffered an ankle injury during the regular-season finale.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, given that neither Cappa nor Williams had practiced this week.

Still, it makes the Bengals' quest to return to the Super Bowl more challenging. An offensive line that also lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the rest of the season in Week 16 struggled against the Ravens last week.

Fans are concerned about how the unit will hold up against a Buffalo Bills defense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring defense and fifth against the run this season.

"I knew it was going to be a small chance either played this week, but man I really hope the back-ups can hold their own Sunday," one Bengals fan tweeted. "The offensive line is really the only thing worrying me about this game."

There's particular worry about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Even though the Bills have been without star pass-rusher Von Miller since he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, Burrow was sacked four times and hit eight by the Ravens last week.

"Burrow's going to have to get the ball out in 0.6 seconds," one fan wrote.

"Burrow getting sacked 7 times this weekend," said another.

Likely in part due to the Bengals' injuries on the offensive line, the Bills have climbed to 5.5-point favorites, per DraftKings.