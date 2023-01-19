NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Byron Leftwich Decision

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday made waves by dismissing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

The team took a circuitous path to firing Leftwich, as head coach Todd Bowles on Tuesday denied rumors that Byron was being let go.

The decision itself, as well as the manner in which it was made, generated quite a bit of discourse on social media.

Some accounts, such as NFL Philosophy, took the opportunity to point out areas in which Leftwich could improve his approach.

"I’ve hammered Leftwich all season. My hope for him is that he goes and learns behind a more innovative, pass-first OC. I think Byron has value as a QB coach but he needs to rethink his entire philosophy."

Others were more bullish on Leftwich's immediate coaching prospects. Mark Kaboly of The Athletic thought Byron would make an excellent addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers — although that won't happen as offensive coordinator, with reports emerging Wednesday that the Steelers plan to retain Matt Canada.

"Absolutely I’d add Byron Leftwich to the Steelers’ staff as an assistant coach, if possible."

Kaboly was hardly alone, as sports personality Chris Carlin echoed those same sentiments for the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, others thought the Buccaneers unfairly pinned the blame for the team's shortcomings on Leftwich as opposed to Bowles.

Leftwich is young for a coach and has a wealth of experience on the sidelines and on the field. Early indications point toward him finding a new home sooner than later.