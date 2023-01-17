NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Change Announcement

Chargers logo at SoFi Stadium © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their coaching staff.

Brandon Staley is keeping his job for another year, but the coaching assistants surrounding Justin Herbert are not.

The Chargers are firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

Herbert will have an entirely new offensive staff to work with next season. A positive development for the superstar entering his fourth NFL season.

"We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day," the Chargers announced.

"The #Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A big move by Brandon Staley, who should have candidates lining up for a chance to work with Justin Herbert," said Tom Pelissero.

"After a long, frustrating year watching this offense, Chargers fans can finally say they don't have to watch Joe Lombardi call plays anymore," Bolt Beat wrote.



Justin Herbert could have his best season yet next year if the Chargers nail this offensive coordinator hire.