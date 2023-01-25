NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announcement On Wednesday

If there was any question that Patrick Mahomes is playing this Sunday, the Chiefs just answered it.

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars last weekend.

There have been concerns about Mahomes' availability for the upcoming AFC Championship. However, it appears those concerns can be put to rest.

Mahomes was a full participant during practice on Wednesday, per the Chiefs' announcement.

"Mecole Hardman was limited in practice today. Everyone else was a full participant," the team announced.

Interestingly enough, the betting line is now starting to shift in the Chiefs' favor again. The line has been all over the place because of Mahomes' injury.

"Bengals Chiefs is now a pick ‘em. You’ll see this move to 1.5-2 pt favorites for the chiefs. Hold your ground if you’re betting on the who Dey," said Matt Wallisa.

Either way, fans are impressed Mahomes is pushing through such a significant injury setback.

"He is either elastic man or just so stubborn that he won't let the injury slow him down. Not sure which answer would impress me more," one Twitter user wrote.

"With a high ankle sprain? Ain’t no way. I need a medical audit," a fan said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs battle the Jaguars in the AFC Championship on Sunday.