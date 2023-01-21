NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Brett Maher Decision

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After several days of speculation, we now know for sure that Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will get a chance to redeem himself.

Maher, who missed four extra point attempts in a row during the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, will be the team's only active kicker for Sunday's divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the team will not activate Tristan Vizcaino, whom it signed to the practice squad earlier this week to compete with Maher.

What do football fans think of the move?

The reaction has been mixed, with some fans predicting Maher will bounce back — perhaps even by coming through with a game-winning kick — and others concerned that his struggles will continue in the pressure-packed spot.

"He's not missing a single kick now," one fan tweeted. "Book it."

"Man's gonna fold," wrote another.

"Maher is either gonna kick a 50 yard game winner, or he's going to miss 3 kicks again," a third posted.

While most fans seem to be rooting for Maher to come through, the consensus also is that Cowboys fans will be at least as nervous as Maher himself when he attempts a kick.

Maher will look to help the Cowboys advance to their first NFC Championship since 1995 with a win. The 49ers are currently favored by four points. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.